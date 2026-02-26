APCON IntellaStore IV analyzes network traffic characteristics for further processing

Deploying the IntellaStore IV Network Security Appliance from APCON means easy installation, dedicated network packet capture, and a seamless workflow from traffic of interest to security and compliance tools.

The release of APCON’s IntellaStore IV empowers network security engineers, business owners, office managers, and others to conveniently address network visibility (filtering, port tagging, etc.) as well as their vital security needs. With the APCON Intelligent Processor (AIp) running the server-side software, users are free to upload their own security and compliance tools, or enjoy the simplicity of ThreatGuard, APCON’s new network intrusion detection system.

The IntellaStore IV supports all the necessary functions to reveal network traffic characteristics for further processing. Some of these capabilities include:

Network visibility: The IntellaStore IV enables direct ingestion of high-throughput packet streams with onboard filtering and preprocessing before handoff to security and monitoring tools. Traffic filtering and aggregation ensure only relevant packets are recorded or forwarded, reducing downstream tool load. Analysts can produce precise, investigation-ready packet captures, cut through the noise, and eliminate tool overload while accelerating security and network insights.

Packet capture: Users can activate the recording of specific traffic to help identify the patterns and sources of regular content, and identify potential anomalies that need a closer look, using only the relevant data. Create filters, define custom criteria, and create event‑based triggers to initiate targeted packet captures.

On-box storage: Store up to 32TB of data or additional tools directly on the IntellaStore IV security appliance. For more memory storage, offload capabilities (iSCSI) allow forwarding of filtered captures to other tools or external repositories when needed.

AIp and additional software: The IntellaStore IV AIp (APCON Intelligent Processor) has power to spare, churning through terabytes of data while simultaneously running APCON or client-loaded software.

ThreatGuard software (optional): ThreatGuard is APCON’s world class network intrusion detection system software that can run on the AIp to provide deep packet inspection (DPI), rule-based detection, dashboards, and investigation workflows alongside packet capture. Each IntellaStore IV includes a 60-day free trial of ThreatGuard so teams can evaluate on their own network traffic.

The value of a network security appliance

Enterprises are grappling with the combined complexity of distributed environments, encrypted traffic, and restrictive budgets. Many organizations own a capable IDS (Intrusion Detection System) or SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) tool, but struggle to feed it clean, relevant traffic at scale; others can capture packets, but lack consistent workflows for analysis, storage, and sharing. IntellaStore IV combines these processes on one platform.

Built for teams and networks

IntellaStore IV is engineered to fit into existing processes without the need to replace existing systems. Security teams can onboard with pre‑bundled IDS rules, start with default dashboards, and incrementally add custom scripts and filters.

NetOps teams can use traffic optimization features to deliver clean data streams to legacy tools. Incident responders can rely on consistent packet capture to maintain chain‑of‑custody and investigative integrity.

Faster investigations, measurable outcomes

With packet capture, detection, and analysis co‑located on the same hardware, analysts eliminate context switching across systems and minimize blind spots introduced by incomplete or delayed captures. The platform’s traffic optimization eliminates unnecessary processing in downstream tools for better performance.

Customer‑centric by design

The product design reflects three customer priorities:

Time to value : Deploy in hours, not weeks with usable defaults out of the box

: Deploy in hours, not weeks with usable defaults out of the box Tool cost control : Filter traffic upstream of expensive security tools so they process only the flows that matter

: Filter traffic upstream of expensive security tools so they process only the flows that matter Scalability: Run multiple software tools directly on the platform, turning the IntellaStore IV into an expandable, consolidated appliance.

Built for today, ready for tomorrow

As traffic volumes grow and architectures shift, teams need systems that scale without complexity. IntellaStore IV’s port density, storage capacity, and filtering options make it future‑ready, while its software ensures new rules, analytics, and dashboards can be added using the same platform. Whether organizations are modernizing a security strategy, supporting industrial networks, or improving branch visibility, the appliance adapts to the mission without imposing a new learning curve.

Availability and ordering

IntellaStore IV is available for order today from APCON and authorized partners. Sample SKUs include: