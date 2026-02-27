Oculeus 2FN authenticates calls in real time to stop CLI spoofing

Oculeus has launched its new Two Factor Network (2FN) solution. The 2FN solution provides a framework for telcos to trace the origin of traffic, verify caller identity, determine the roaming status of inbound calls, and prevent Caller Line Identification (CLI) spoofing.

The landscape of fraud has been changed by cybercrime-as-a-service with the evolution of specialized criminal gangs that subvert communications networks at scale, then sell their services to less technically skilled scammers worldwide.

The services these fraudsters offer include:

CLI spoofing, the manipulation of the information transmitted to a recipient’s caller ID display in order to make fraudulent calls appear as if they are originating from a trusted source;

SIM banks, where large numbers of SIM cards are amassed and used to create thousands of accounts for scammers so they can interact with potential victims through social media platforms, messaging platforms and online marketplaces; and

Prepackaged kits to impersonate banks, retailers, telcos and government departments.

Oculeus 2FN is a carrier-grade security framework that authenticates traffic, preventing the flow of bad calls and messages, while tracing where they came from. Oculeus 2FN functions by creating a secure, parallel verification path that allows originating and terminating service providers to communicate directly and cross-verify the authenticity of calls and messages using a secure digital signature transmitted outside the main voice signaling path.

This peer-to-peer check occurs during the setup of a call or in parallel to a message, allowing the terminating network to instantly confirm that the identity presented to the recipient is trustworthy. When a bad actor sends traffic to a network that impersonates one of the telcos in its peer network, such as when an inbound international call appears to come from an outbound mobile roamer belonging to another operator, the peer-to-peer roaming status check will identify that the roaming mobile number has been spoofed.

According to the 2025 Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) Fraud Report, protecting against CLI spoofing has become a top security priority for 59% of global carriers, while the 2025 Europol Position Paper on Caller ID Spoofing indicates that in unprotected network segments, up to 90% of incoming international traffic is now comprised of spoofed calls and other fraudulent traffic.

Oculeus 2FN protects retail and wholesale telco revenues by restoring trust in caller IDs and facilitating an increase in call completion rates. This ensures that legitimate, revenue-generating traffic continues to flow across networks, while reducing the costly support overhead associated with CLI spoofing attacks. Oculeus 2FN can also carry branded calling data, such as Rich Call Data, to enhance the user experience and further improve completion rates.

“The launch of Oculeus 2FN marks a fundamental shift from reactive filtering to proactive, real-time telecoms fraud prevention,” said Arnd Baranowski, CEO of Oculeus. “By introducing a dedicated second factor for caller identity, we are equipping both retail service providers and wholesale carriers with the ability to reclaim the integrity of their services, protect their subscribers from increasingly sophisticated fraud and ensure the long-term viability of the global communications ecosystems.”