pureLiFi unveils LiFi architecture to extend gigabit capacity indoors

pureLiFi is addressing a key fixed wireless access (FWA) challenge by delivering reliable indoor signal performance through LiFi, a wireless communication technology that transmits data through the light spectrum instead of traditional radio frequencies.

The latest LiFi systems leverage technology trusted by international security agencies for classified networks, demonstrating that LiFi’s capacity and military-grade security are accessible more broadly.

Moving beyond the constraints of radio frequencies, pureLiFi is unveiling its high-bandwidth architecture, capable of delivering 10 gigabits per second (Gbps). Alongside this development, the company will showcase a lineup of 5G FWA partner demonstrations and the latest Bridge XC Flex system.

The FWA revolution: Bridge XC Flex

Leading the portfolio is the Bridge XC Flex, a product designed to enhance FWA deployments. It will be demonstrated alongside 5G consumer premises equipment (CPE) providers including Askey, Inseego, and Sonim, a NEXA company.

The Bridge XC Flex addresses the “last meter” challenge across a range of CPE devices.

By acting as a high-speed bridge between outdoor broadband and the indoor wireless network, the system enables telcos to deliver gigabit broadband through windows without drilling or professional installation. This plug-and-play product supports self-installation in under five minutes, reducing subscriber acquisition costs and accelerating time to revenue for broadband providers.

pureLiFi also offers the Bridge XC Module, which allows CPE providers to integrate gigabit bridging capability directly into 5G modems and indoor access points, further streamlining deployment.

The Bridge XC Flex has completed consumer field trials with major telcos and is scheduled to ship later this year.

“The Bridge XC Flex solves a significant hurdle in the FWA market,” noted from Robert Lin, CEO of Askey, “By providing a stable, high-speed accessory that bypasses structural interference, the collaboration allows us to deliver a premium, gigabit experience that is faster and cheaper to deploy than ever before.”

“As demand for FWA continues to accelerate, ensuring consistent, high-quality indoor signal performance is critical,” said Ryan Sullivan, SVP of Product Management at Inseego. “By combining pureLiFi’s Bridge XC Flex with Inseego’s high-speed, secure 5G and LTE connectivity, we’re adding a powerful layer to overcome degradation by walls and windows that can limit traditional radio frequency signals. The result is a stronger signal delivery that unlocks gigabit-level performance at the edge while strengthening our ability to deliver carrier-grade FWA with the consistency and reliability customers expect.”

10 Gbps: The new connectivity DNA

pureLiFi is introducing LiFi as the “new connectivity DNA.” Its high-bandwidth architecture outlines a roadmap beyond 5G, supporting next-generation use cases including LiFi internet and LiFi bridging for satellite and fibre deployments. This capacity helps ensure that bandwidth delivered by telcos reaches the end user without radio interference while maintaining strong security.

“LiFi is no longer just a faster alternative; it is the fundamental DNA of the modern network,” said Ron Schaeffer, CEO of pureLiFi. “Our High-Bandwidth Architecture is more than just 10 Gbps LiFi tech, it’s a roadmap to support the entire industry. We are enabling telcos to bring the massive capacity of 5G, Satellite, and Fibre indoors with zero friction, ensuring users get the full bandwidth they pay for.”

While the 10 Gbps demonstration signals future capabilities, pureLiFi is also presenting its current portfolio: