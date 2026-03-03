Josys centralizes identity data to replace manual IT oversight with automated governance

Josys has transitioned into an autonomous identity governance platform, expanding beyond traditional SaaS management. The enhanced platform empowers IT leaders and managed service providers (MSPs) to scale governance and compliance efforts by centralizing identity data within a single, AI-driven system.

With Verizon reporting that 80% of hacking breaches stem from compromised credentials, identity is the ultimate attack surface. As threats and costly non-compliance penalties surge, organizations can no longer rely on manual IT oversight. Autonomous Identity Governance replaces this human latency with instant, systemwide enforcement.

Josys delivers an automation-first approach to governance that eliminates the manual IT burden of access and compliance oversight. The platform seamlessly automates access reviews and lifecycle updates while actively flagging over-permissioned users, revoking unauthorized access, and surfacing missing MFA accounts. With Josys, organizations have the insights needed to eliminate blind spots across their entire identity perimeter.

“High-integrity data is the primary driver of organizational agility and compliance,” said Mahabaleshwar Bhat, chief product officer at Josys. “By evolving into an Autonomous Identity Governance platform, we are giving IT teams the tools to break down integration barriers and build a seamless source of truth. From there, Josys takes the wheel and automates complex lifecycle changes, proactively mitigates risks, and transforms disjointed IT environments into scalable operations.”

Breaking down integration barriers

Josys has engineered a new standard for connectivity that ingests identity and access data from virtually any source. By merging disjointed data into a unified system of record, organizations can transform raw information into actionable security intelligence by leveraging:

AI integration builder: This self-serve, no-code tool achieves total application and access visibility of custom and niche web apps within 30 minutes, effectively bypassing traditional development cycles and API limitations. By recording their browser actions, IT admins “train” the builder, which learns specific workflows and intelligently extracts user, access, and permission data directly from the application’s interface, ensuring continuous identity integrity.

Josys app script: Utilizing a proprietary framework to rapidly build and deploy custom integration scripts, Josys enables organizations to unify external identity data into a single source of truth in a matter of days. This accelerated delivery model is significantly faster than the traditional models of supporting a new integration within Josys.

Multi-source identity enrichment: This architecture allows IT to construct comprehensive identity profiles by drawing attributes from multiple sources to drive smarter access governance. Merging core identities from systems like Microsoft Entra ID with rich attribute data from secondary HR sources, Josys facilitates a zero-touch security model where an HR update triggers immediate, systemwide enforcement.

“The Josys AI Integration Builder has allowed us to easily integrate and monitor any app, even if it is not supported on Microsoft Entra ID, which is an absolute game-changer for closing the gaps where visibility and offboarding risks usually slip through,” said Billy Whiting, system administrator at Francom Group.