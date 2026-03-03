RecordPoint MCP Server standardizes and secures AI access to compliant data

RecordPoint has unveiled its model context protocol (MCP) server, giving enterprises a secure, standardized way to expose governed data to external AI agents and platforms.

The RecordPoint MCP Server allows any AI system, copilot, agent, or custom LLM app to safely access governed, compliant data from the RecordPoint platform without custom integrations or elevated permissions.

By standardizing how AI systems discover and use governed resources, the RecordPoint MCP Server eliminates data fragmentation and accelerates AI adoption. It is the safest, most future-proof way to deliver compliant, governed data into any AI environment.

RecordPoint Head of Product Joseph Pearce said, “If you’re building AI agents, deploying AI platforms, or scaling AI adoption across the enterprise, the RecordPoint MCP Server gives you the governed data connectivity you need without the security and compliance headaches.”

“You don’t have to wait 18 months to clean up your SharePoint, Google Drive, or file shares. You can safely expose them today.”

Enterprises working with AI today face a challenge: to get the most out of their AI tools, they need to provide them with data. But giving them governed, compliant data introduces serious risks: compliance teams lack visibility and control over what they can access, current integrations are proprietary, inconsistent, or insecure, and a lack of standardization slows AI transformation.

The RecordPoint MCP Server brings governed enterprise data into the MCP ecosystem. With this capability, enterprises can connect any AI system to their governed records, allowing AI to interpret, reason over, and take compliant action on trusted information.

“Most governance vendors are still figuring out how to bolt AI onto their existing architectures. But every bespoke AI integration becomes another pathway auditors will ask you to explain,” Joseph Pearce said.

The RecordPoint platform was built from the ground up to focus on the data, allowing it to handle the complexity of modern data estates. The RecordPoint MCP Server replaces the sprawl with a standardized, permissioned, and auditable way for AI systems to access governed records, so highly regulated customers can move faster from pilot to production without relaxing controls or granting elevated access.

Key capabilities of the RecordPoint MCP Server: