ACI Connetic for Cards unifies card, A2A payments and fraud management on one platform

ACI Worldwide has launched ACI Connetic for Cards, an integrated card payments suite within ACI Connetic, its cloud-native payments hub. The platform brings together account-to-account payments, card payments, and fraud prevention in one system.

ACI’s acquiring, issuing, and ATM and self-service banking solutions process more than 300 billion card transactions each year. ACI Connetic for Cards builds on this capability by bringing these functions onto a unified cloud-native platform.

The modular suite supports the full transaction lifecycle, capturing and authenticating payment data across channels, routing transactions to the appropriate hosts or networks, and authorizing and clearing transactions for settlement between institutions. By bringing these functions together, ACI Connetic for Cards provides the scale and resilience needed to modernize card processing, support new customer experiences, and enable growth.

Despite the rise of real-time payments, cards remain the dominant payment method globally. Driven by contactless adoption, e-commerce growth, and B2B digitization, global card transactions reached 776 billion in 2024 and are projected to reach 1.1 trillion by 2029, a 43% increase.

As card usage grows, banks are reassessing whether their existing platforms can support future demand. A modernization strategy, implemented at a pace that fits each institution, is increasingly important. ACI Connetic for Cards provides an architecture designed to support that transition.

“When we introduced ACI Connetic, we set a new benchmark for how banks operate in the digital economy,” said Thomas Warsop, CEO and President, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI Connetic for Cards, we’re bringing that standard to the heart of retail payments — modernizing the issuing, acquiring and ATM capabilities banks depend on. It gives institutions a future-ready foundation that improves flexibility and agility by opening a low-risk path to new services, new payment types and continuous innovation.”

Key benefits of ACI Connetic for Cards:

Trusted card payment processing: ACI customers benefit from mature, globally compliant issuing, acquiring and ATM capabilities refined over more than a decade – now also delivered through ACI Connetic to provide a clear pathway to modernization

ACI customers benefit from mature, globally compliant issuing, acquiring and ATM capabilities refined over more than a decade – now also delivered through ACI Connetic to provide a clear pathway to modernization Unified payments operations through ACI Connetic: Cloud native, API-first platform with embedded fraud management and digital identity capabilities, fully integrated with account-to-account payments to deliver superior operational efficiency, greater resilience and continuous innovation across the entire payments ecosystem

“Banks need payments infrastructure that can evolve without elevating risk,” said Bill Farris, head of issuing and acquiring at ACI Worldwide. “ACI Connetic for Cards brings card processing and account‑to‑account payments together on a single, cloud‑native platform, enhanced with advanced fraud and identity intelligence to deliver stronger resilience and operational efficiency. This is modern payments infrastructure built to evolve at the pace our customers require without risking stability.”

Financial institutions are increasingly turning to unified, cloud-native architectures to streamline operations and drive faster, more agile innovation across all payment types.

“At Solaris, we value both the innovation and the depth of capability delivered through ACI Connetic,” said Peter Hüftlein, head of product accounts, Solaris SE. “The unified, cloud-native approach supports us to simplify operations, accelerate change and innovate across payment types with far greater control. ACI Connetic for our instant payments capabilities gives us a resilient, modern foundation that supports our growth and lets us deliver new customer experiences at speed.”