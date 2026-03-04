Arkose Device ID uses AI to recognize devices across changing fingerprints

Arkose Labs has announced the latest release of Arkose Device ID, a solution within the new Arkose Titan platform. It layers AI-driven similarity analysis on top of exact-match identification, enabling recognition of the same device across evolving fingerprints while maintaining the accuracy enterprises require.

Arkose Device ID delivers persistent device recognition that remains intact even when device attributes change. The latest version represents a significant enhancement to the solution’s capabilities.

“When it comes to preventing online fraud, understanding the history of a device and its behavior are the keys to stopping fraudsters before they gain access to accounts. Transaction patterns alone are not enough,” said Shimon Modi, SVP of product at Arkose Labs. “When combined with the other intelligence capabilities of the Arkose Titan platform, it helps companies prevent costly threats including SMS toll fraud and payment fraud that can quickly rack up hundreds of thousands or even millions in charges.”

Already in use by some of the leading AI, fintech, gaming, and streaming service companies in the world, Arkose Device ID is on track to save a developer-friendly cloud platform millions of dollars a year in fraudulent account creation charges. These savings are emblematic of the ROI derived across many of Arkose Labs’ customers. In this case, the fraud operations utilized local ISPs and mobile carriers to appear as legitimate regional traffic, defeating network traffic detection while rotating through VPNs and proxies.

Traditional device identification forces tradeoffs such as deterministic solutions that deliver precision but fail the moment a browser updates, a setting changes, or a single attribute is manipulated by an attacker. Standard machine learning approaches maintain coverage yet introduce unacceptable false positive rates.

With Arkose Device ID, enterprises receive unique device identifiers to all incoming traffic, gaining visibility into user behaviors tied to those devices from the very first interaction without requiring additional vendors or datasets. This enables organizations to correlate devices attempting to create or access multiple accounts, identify previously banned devices, and track emerging device farms across their entire user base.

Arkose Device ID delivers measurable impact across fraud operations:

Reduced fraud losses from identity fragmentation attacks where adversaries cycle through device fingerprints to appear as new users

Lower false positive rates that improve customer experience by correctly recognizing returning legitimate devices

that improve customer experience by correctly recognizing returning legitimate devices Decreased operational costs from a single integrated solution that replaces fragmented point tools

from a single integrated solution that replaces fragmented point tools Superior persistence and accuracy that maintains device recognition where legacy approaches fail

At the core of Arkose Device ID is a novel approach to fundamental challenges that plague traditional device identification including:

Collision: Multiple devices appearing identical causes false attribution, misidentifying fraud and incorrectly flagging legitimate users as threats.

Single devices fragmenting into multiple IDs breaks fraud tracking, enabling attackers to evade detection across sessions.

Single devices fragmenting into multiple IDs breaks fraud tracking, enabling attackers to evade detection across sessions. Persistence: Poor recognition after legitimate changes increases false positives, creating friction while allowing threats to hide.

Integrated within the unified Arkose Titan platform, device intelligence becomes durable and platform-wide, enabling informed fraud decisions, enforcement actions, and risk scoring across every touchpoint.

Arkose Titan protects enterprises from human and AI-powered fraud, scraping and bot attacks. It encompasses bot detection and prevention, device intelligence, email intelligence, scraping, API security, behavioral biometrics and phishing protection, all coordinated through a single API call, eliminating the latency of chaining multiple services. In addition to Arkose Device ID, the platform includes Arkose Bot Manager, Arkose Email Intelligence, Arkose Scraping Protection and Arkose Edge.