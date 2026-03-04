ArmorCode AI Exposure Management identifies, governs, and reduces shadow AI risk

ArmorCode has announced AI Exposure Management (AIEM), delivered on the ArmorCode Agentic AI Platform, as the newest solution in its unified exposure management suite. ArmorCode AIEM is a system of action that provides enterprises with comprehensive visibility and control over AI usage across heterogeneous environments while establishing ownership and enforceable governance. ArmorCode AIEM helps organizations accelerate AI adoption with auditable controls and eliminate shadow AI risk.

AI adoption is expanding across applications, agents, cloud environments and developer workflows faster than traditional governance processes can keep pace. Security leaders are pressured to enable innovation, while also providing clear accountability to their boards and regulators. However, many organizations lack a centralized inventory of where AI is used, who approved it and who is responsible for managing its risk.

According to Gartner, “32% of IT workers using generative AI tools at work say they keep it hidden, hindering discovery from cybersecurity teams.”

ArmorCode AI Exposure Management

ArmorCode AI Exposure Management solves this challenge by continuously ingesting AI usage and governance signals from across an organization’s security tools and IT systems. It also maintains a comprehensive inventory of enterprise AI activity and converts raw risk detections into governed decisions with built-in accountability. The result is faster and safer AI adoption with scalable and defensible governance.

“Effective AI governance goes beyond detection,“ said Paolo del Mundo, Director of Application Security, The Motley Fool. “Organizations need a centralized layer that aggregates signals across models, agents, and integrations, prioritizes risk, assigns ownership, and tracks remediation. AI Exposure Management enables scalable, policy-driven oversight.”

Powered by the ArmorCode Agentic AI Platform and utilizing multiple agentic workflows, the new ArmorCode AIEM solution delivers comprehensive risk identification, remediation, and reporting. It achieves this by leveraging over 350 out-of-the-box integrations that feed crucial security insights directly into the platform.

“AI adoption is moving faster than most security and governance frameworks were designed to handle,” said Nikhil Gupta, CEO of ArmorCode. “Security leaders need more than visibility. They need a system that assigns ownership, enforces policies and produces board-ready evidence of AI risk management. ArmorCode AI Exposure Management gives enterprises the confidence to move quickly on AI, while maintaining clear control and accountability.”

ArmorCode AI Exposure Management key capabilities and benefits: