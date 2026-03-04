Digital.ai expands post-build protection for Android and iOS applications

Software security has reached an inflection point as AI development tools increase the volume and velocity of software releases, while AI is also powering the next generation of threat actors driving attack volume and sophistication to new heights.

For security teams, this is not just acceleration – it is multiplication: more apps, more releases, and more opportunities for attackers. The challenge is no longer protecting just flagship applications but securing all Android and iOS releases without slowing development or adding friction to delivery workflows.

Digital.ai announced the LLM-enhanced Digital.ai Quick Protect Agent v2, the latest version of its application hardening solution for mobile apps.

Powered by AI and built on the principle that security must be automated and embedded into existing pipelines, Quick Protect AI expands post-build protection across Android and iOS applications, making it easier than ever to deliver trusted, secure applications in an AI-world. With this release, Digital.ai also deepens integration between Application Security and Digital.ai Testing, giving teams a practical way to ensure applications are both secure and high quality.

As AI accelerates malware creation, app cloning, and reverse engineering, mobile applications have become one of the fastest-growing attack surfaces for enterprises. Every new app release is a potential entry point into core business systems. Development teams are under pressure to move faster, while security teams are under pressure to reduce risk, widening the gap between speed and protection, and exposing the limits of checkbox compliance approaches to mobile security.

“As we enter the age of agentic software development and delivery, delivery pipelines and attacks are both moving faster and at greater scale,” said Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai. “Quick Protect AI leverages the power of AI along with more than a decade of application security experience to close the gap by letting teams secure Android and iOS apps in minutes. With this release, we are making security accessible to all organizations by reducing the need for specialized skills and ensuring that every app that should be protected, can be protected.”

Digital.ai Quick Protect AI delivers enterprise-grade mobile app protection post-build, helping organizations defend against reverse engineering, tampering, and runtime attacks—while keeping development pipelines fast, predictable, and developer-friendly. Key enhancements in this release include:

AI-Powered Post-Build Protection for Android and iOS – Quick Protect AI automatically applies production-ready security controls after the build process for both Android and iOS apps, eliminating the need for source code changes or manual configurations.

Targeted code-aware protection across mobile apps – Quick Protect AI analyzes application code to pinpoint the most sensitive components and obfuscates only those areas. The result: better protection for Android and iOS apps with less impact on performance.

Integrated protection and testing in the CI/CD – Quick Protect AI connects app hardening directly to Digital.ai Testing, enabling automated validation of performance, functionality, and accessibility within existing CI/CD workflows.

With LLM-enhanced Quick Protect Agent v2, Digital.ai removes the traditional tradeoff between speed and security, enabling teams to harden, test, and ship mobile applications through a single, automated workflow without disrupting existing delivery processes.

This release reinforces Digital.ai’s mission to make enterprise-grade application security practical and scalable for every development team and application through the power of AI. With Digital.ai’s automated app hardening and integrated testing, organizations can reduce mobile risk, protect intellectual property, and deliver secure digital experiences at the pace of modern software delivery.