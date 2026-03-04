ImmuniWeb launches a Cyber Threat Intelligence service

ImmuniWeb Discovery has been enhanced with a dedicated Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) offering. In addition to detecting customer-specific incidents on the dark web and other locations across the internet, the new CTI capability enables customers to stay continuously informed about emerging trends in cybercrime, the regulatory landscape, and supply chain risks.

In addition to strategic trends and global risks, the provided intelligence includes operational information about numerous advanced persistent threat (APT) groups and state-sponsored hacking campaigns, ransomware gangs, hacktivists and other cyber-threat actors alongside their evolving tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) and evasion techniques bolstered by the use of AI.

Importantly, a proactive identification of the most relevant cyber threats, novel risks and trends considerably reduces the number of data breaches, as well as the average incident response time. Furthermore, the proactive approach with near real-time monitoring of the emerging cyber threats helps to comply with the regulatory requirements of the EU DORA, US CMMC 2.0 and other laws and regulations on both sides of the Atlantic. The new offering can also be leveraged to enhance your third-party risk management (TPRM) program by monitoring your key suppliers and events in their industries.

Over 100 handpicked and curated CTI feeds bring together verified intelligence from public, private, governmental and ImmuniWeb’s proprietary sources to ensure a holistic, trustworthy and up-to-date visibility. The CTI dashboard is equipped with an intelligent AI-powered search engine that will automatically determine the relevance of trends, threats and events, providing a virtually noise-free summary when user searches for specific information.

“We are grateful to all our customers and partners for their invaluable support and motivation to never stop innovating. Our new cyber threat intelligence offering enhances our advanced technical capabilities with an ultimate visibility of strategic risks and global threats, creating a unique synergy and value proposition for both technical experts and business executives,” said Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect & CEO at ImmuniWeb.

“With this update, ImmuniWeb Discovery becomes one of the most comprehensive CTEM solutions on the global market. Kudos to the amazing ImmuniWeb team for their hard work, creativity and unwavering commitment to continually improve our award-winning technology. More exciting news and updates are coming soon, please stay tuned,” Kolochenko concluded.