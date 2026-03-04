Tufin’s AI-powered tools simplify network security operations

Tufin announced its latest AI-powered innovations, enabling customers to utilize its Unified Control Plane to accelerate issue resolution, reduce operational friction, and limit risk – even as network complexity continues to grow.

Security teams face pressure to move faster while maintaining a secure network environment. The complexity of the network makes it harder and harder to keep tabs on where potential problems are and opens up opportunities for attackers using advanced AI tools to take advantage of the situation. In response, enterprises have turned to AI solutions for help.

In Deloitte’s recent “The State of AI in the Enterprise” report, a quarter of enterprise leaders say “…that AI is having a transformative effect on their companies – more than double from a year ago.” In fact, as OpenAI found in its “The State of Enterprise AI” report, that transformative effect is real, as “…75% of workers report that using AI at work has improved either the speed or quality of their output.”

TufinAI-powered solutions empower organizations to use AI to meet these enterprise challenges head-on, accessing insights, answering critical questions, and taking action using natural-language tools, all without relying on manual processes or specialized solution expertise.

By using AI to make it easier for teams to access and understand their network’s security posture, potential vulnerabilities and points of attack can be revealed, enabling better-informed decisions to be made at a speed that matches or exceeds that of attackers. Better network data leads to quicker response times, proactive actions, and continuous network protection.

“At Tufin, we’re dedicated to eliminating the historically accepted tradeoff between security, customization, and ease-of-use,” said Shay Dayan, Tufin’s SVP of Products and Engineering. “The combination of advanced AI-powered tools with our Unified Control Plane helps teams simplify network security operations, remove friction from workflows, and scale without additional resources. As network complexity grows, it is our job to accelerate AI innovations that can make it easier to understand and manage.”

Four new AI-powered assistants have been launched, covering rules, devices, compliance exceptions, and access requests. Built on the company’s embedded AI engine, TufinAI, these innovations are designed to accelerate network security operations, simplify intricate workflows, and improve operational efficiency across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

In addition, today the company also announced the launch of the TufinAI Executive Dashboard, which provides the answer to the long-time industry issue of static, fixed and “one-size-fits-all” security dashboards.

Tufin’s latest AI-powered innovation enables users to use natural-language prompts to customize the data incorporated and presented, making it easy to answer key questions including, “are we secure?” or “where are we at risk?”

Expanding the TufinAI assistant portfolio

Tufin continues to expand its portfolio of AI-powered assistants, each designed to eliminate common operational bottlenecks and streamline day-to-day security tasks. In addition to its successful TufinMate AI assistants for IT, SOC, and Network Security Engineers, the following new AI assistants have been added:

TufinAI Assistant Rule Search enables teams to quickly locate and understand relevant security rules using natural-language queries. It helps teams to collaborate faster and speed decision-making.

TufinAI Assistant Device Search allows users to instantly find devices and related policy context, on their networks, without having to navigate complex interfaces. This assistant helps teams to troubleshoot faster and reduce manual inventory filtering.

TufinAI Assistant for Unified Security Policy (USP) Exception Search helps teams rapidly identify, view, and analyze compliance exceptions within an organization’s master network security policy. This assistant simplifies rule exception management, reduces risk, and improves overall security policy hygiene by identifying policy violations and security gaps more efficiently.

TufinAI Assistant Access Request allows users to request network access changes and provide additional information via natural-language prompts. Change requests and approvals are automated, saving time and making the process more efficient.

The combination of TufinMate with these new TufinAI assistants help security teams work faster, reduce manual effort, and make more confident, risk-aware decisions, regardless of role or level of expertise.

Total visibility with the TufinAI Executive Dashboard

Tufin’s new TufinAI Executive Dashboard addresses a longstanding challenge in security operations: static, one-size-fits-all reporting that fails to meet the needs of different teams and stakeholders.

Tufin now makes it possible for any user to create customized dashboard views using natural-language prompts, eliminating the need to engage a company’s development team in a time-consuming process and speeding time-to-value.

By dynamically shaping insights around each team’s specific KPIs, the dashboard provides real-time visibility into security posture, risk, and change impact across today’s hybrid environments.

Key use cases include:

Security posture visibility and risk assessment

Incident investigation and response

Change impact analysis and approval acceleration

Audit and compliance reporting with executive-ready views

Operational monitoring at scale, as environments grow and evolve

By eliminating manual reporting and fixed views, the dashboard helps teams detect issues faster, prioritize high-risk changes, improve audit readiness, and increase confidence for both security leaders and executives.