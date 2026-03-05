Codenotary Trust delivers autonomous AI security for Linux and Kubernetes

Codenotary has announced Codenotary Trust, a unified SaaS platform that uses AI to instantly detect, prioritize, and autonomously fix security, configuration, and performance issues, while also providing rollback capabilities.

Importantly, the product is designed with the talent shortage in mind so that expert-level security management is made accessible to junior and mid-level administrators. Codenotary helps close the training gap reported by The Linux Foundation with 65% of organizations understaffed in cybersecurity and compliance.

Codenotary Trust emphasizes simplicity and automation with installation in minutes, no configuration wizards required, and the ability to scale from single instances to enterprise Kubernetes clusters.

“Codenotary Trust achieves enterprise-grade security without complexity,” said Moshe Bar, CEO, Codenotary. “Our AI-based platform doesn’t wait for human intervention and works autonomously in real-time – while providing the flexibility to rollback any changes. It reflects the reality that administrators need help keeping up with the volumes of security vulnerabilities across software, as well as potential configuration and performance issues that can occur.”

Early pilot users experience an 80% reduction in manual security remediation time and significant improvements in compliance audit pass rates.

Codenotary Trust delivers unified protection across operating system (OS), virtual machines (VMs), containers, and applications – consolidating vulnerability management, compliance, AI-driven remediation, and performance optimization into one platform with a single SaaS interface. It delivers the following capabilities: