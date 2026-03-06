Cyolo PRO 7.0 expands OT-first secure remote access with AI session intelligence

Cyolo has released Cyolo PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) v7.0, a major update that expands OT-first secure remote access and strengthens protection for critical infrastructure and industrial environments without disrupting operations.

Secure remote access (SRA) tools focus primarily on managing access. Cyolo has always delivered a more holistic approach, designed to govern all scopes of access and provide proactive protection across the CPS environment.

Cyolo PRO 7.0 introduces new capabilities, including AI-powered session intelligence, OT asset and traffic discovery, and a consolidated operational dashboard embedded directly into the secure access workflow. These technologies create an intuitive, easy-to-use control platform designed to simplify complex workflows, expand visibility, and strengthen enforceable governance across industrial environments.

“Industrial organizations are looking for a more comprehensive approach to access that lets them see and control what’s happening inside their OT network,” said Almog Apirion, CEO at Cyolo. “Because Cyolo is purpose-built for CPS, we understand that securing these environments requires more than just protecting the point of access. With Version 7.0, we are extending visibility and control throughout the full session lifecycle, from asset awareness to automated session transcripts and simplified auditing.”

Key features of Cyolo PRO 7.0 include:

AI-powered session intelligence: Security teams have typically needed to view session recordings for oversight and investigations. Session intelligence uses AI to analyze these videos and categorize user actions, generating a searchable transcript of operational activity that allows teams to quickly identify, investigate, and understand user behavior. By eliminating the need to manually review hours of footage, session intelligence accelerates incident response and provides contextual visibility.

OT asset & traffic discovery into the access layer: Many industrial environments lack accurate, real-time visibility into connected devices and communication paths, creating blind spots that impact policy accuracy and enforcement. To solve this visibility gap, Cyolo PRO 7.0 introduces passive OT asset & traffic discovery, powered by a new Fabric Controller component that integrates with existing OT switches to collect telemetry data – without installing agents. This functionality enables organizations to align access policies with actual operational behavior and uncover unauthorized communication paths or instances of shadow access. For more mature organizations, Cyolo PRO easily integrates with existing asset discovery solutions.

Enhanced dashboards & UI: A new, modernized user interface features centralized dashboards that offer a unified status view of active sessions, user access status, identity sources, protocol usage, supervision and approval flows and more. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the new dashboards simplify management and expand real-time visibility across the OT environment.

With Cyolo PRO v7.0, organizations gain a smarter, more unified way to manage and secure remote operations, positioning access as a strategic pillar of visibility, control, and operational integrity.