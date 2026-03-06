Hexnode IdP brings device-aware authentication and zero trust to enterprise access

Hexnode has announced the launch of Hexnode IdP. By introducing this native identity layer, Hexnode delivers enterprise-grade authentication and identity management within a single, unified framework.

While debuting as a dedicated Identity Provider (IdP), the solution marks a significant expansion of the Hexnode ecosystem, acting as a comprehensive identity engine that integrates directly into the Hexnode UEM fabric. This integration enables organizations to leverage Hexnode’s proprietary Device Trust Engine to enforce context-aware policies based on real-time device posture, effectively removing the add-on costs for premium third-party licenses for core access control capabilities.

Unified device-aware access controls

Hexnode IdP ensures that access controls are based on both who the user is and the device’s real-time compliance.

Key capabilities include:

Unified access & authentication – Centralizes login, SSO, and MFA across users, devices, and applications from a single identity layer.

– Centralizes login, SSO, and MFA across users, devices, and applications from a single identity layer. Compliance-based access – Blocks login attempts from devices that are flagged as unenrolled or non-compliant within the UEM, ensuring access is granted only to trusted endpoints.

– Blocks login attempts from devices that are flagged as unenrolled or non-compliant within the UEM, ensuring access is granted only to trusted endpoints. Continuous zero trust enforcement – Device posture is continuously verified, and access can be instantly revoked when risk conditions change.

“The future of enterprise security lies in converging identity and device intelligence into a single, cohesive control plane,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO of Hexnode. “Access can’t be treated as a one-time event—it must be continuously validated against evolving risk signals. Hexnode IdP reflects our commitment to unifying identity, endpoint management, and security into an integrated architecture that helps organizations operate with greater confidence and control in a rapidly changing threat landscape.”

Centralized identity governance and control

Hexnode IdP integrates with other widely used directories while centralizing governance within the Hexnode platform.

Core capabilities include: