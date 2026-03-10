OneTrust expands AI governance with real-time monitoring and guardrail enforcement

OneTrust has announced the expansion of its solution to include real‑time monitoring and enforcement capabilities across agents, models, and data. Designed for data, risk, and AI teams, these enhancements empower organizations to shift AI governance from static compliance workflows to a continuous control plane.

“As AI becomes more embedded across the enterprise, organizations need governance that keeps pace,” said DV Lamba, Chief Product & Technology Officer at OneTrust. “With these new capabilities, OneTrust advances AI governance from point-in-time compliance to continuous, run-time control across key data and AI platforms. This helps organizations innovate with confidence, move faster, reduce risk, and maintain trust as AI scales.”

New AI governance observability and enforcement capabilities

By introducing new cross-platform monitoring and programmatic guardrail enforcement capabilities, OneTrust expands on its existing suite of AI compliance and risk management tools. These new capabilities allow organizations to extend AI governance into the deeper operational layers where models, agents, data, and infrastructure run, and give teams a practical control plane for governing agents in real time:

AI agent detection & inventory: Continuously discover and inventory every AI agent, model, and dataset across your environment. Automatically capture ownership, purpose, integrations, data access, lineage, and lifecycle changes—creating a single, always‑current system of record that eliminates blind spots and supports ongoing risk management, compliance, and audit readiness.

Continuously discover and inventory every AI agent, model, and dataset across your environment. Automatically capture ownership, purpose, integrations, data access, lineage, and lifecycle changes—creating a single, always‑current system of record that eliminates blind spots and supports ongoing risk management, compliance, and audit readiness. AI policy manager & policy library: Start with prebuilt, standards‑aligned AI policies or define your own, then centrally monitor compliance across models and agents. Translate frameworks like NIST AI RMF and the EU AI Act into real‑time visibility, evidence capture, and continuous policy oversight as AI systems evolve.

Start with prebuilt, standards‑aligned AI policies or define your own, then centrally monitor compliance across models and agents. Translate frameworks like NIST AI RMF and the EU AI Act into real‑time visibility, evidence capture, and continuous policy oversight as AI systems evolve. AI guardrail enforcement: Continuously inspect AI systems including GenAI, traditional ML models, and agents to validate guardrail configurations and detect violations in real time. Automatically enforce protections when risks arise, such as blocking or limiting personal data exposure, to prevent incidents before they occur and keep AI systems compliant as usage and behavior evolve.

Together, these capabilities establish a foundation for continuous AI governance, connecting governance intent to real‑time operational controls across the full AI lifecycle.

As AI development accelerates across cloud platforms and no‑code agent tooling, governance teams must keep pace with how AI is built and deployed in the enterprise. That is why the OneTrust platform integrates with AI platforms and agent development environments such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Sagemaker, Azure Foundry, Azure OpenAI, Databricks Unity Catalog, Google Vertex, and more.

The OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform enables organizations to define purpose, automate assessments, enforce controls, and continuously monitor new risks across domains. With OneTrust, organizations can unlock the value of data, accelerate risk analysis, and achieve greater visibility and control to keep innovation moving quickly and responsibly.