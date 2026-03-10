SailPoint expands AI-powered identity security with adaptive identity framework

SailPoint announced significant advancements to its AI-powered SailPoint Platform, introducing the first in a series of capabilities that advance its adaptive identity vision, an approach designed to address the critical security challenges of IT environments.

New features include:

Privilege: SailPoint is delivering total visibility into privilege risk with the launch of privilege discovery and classification and privilege insights, new foundational capabilities that automatically discover, classify, and provide the intelligence to secure privileged access across the enterprise.

Identity governance, which relies on slow, manual reviews, can no longer keep pace with the speed of cloud adoption, the explosion of AI and machine identities, and the sophistication of modern threats.

“The old way of identity governance is simply no longer effective. It’s not enough to rely on static, after-the-fact reviews in today’s dynamic threat landscape,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam, SailPoint EVP of Product and Chief Technology Officer.

“As a market leader, we are moving toward a new, AI-powered adaptive approach to provide continuous visibility and real-time governance for all identity types, including AI identities, machines, agents, and credentials. This year, we aim to help our customers move to least privilege or zero standing privilege. It’s about truly securing the business, not just checking a box, at the speed that AI-driven enterprises demand,” Gnanasambandam continued.

SailPoint’s adaptive identity framework is built on four key pillars:

Real-time governance: Shifting from periodic reviews to continuous, automated governance that can detect, prevent, and remediate risk the moment it appears.

“Leveraging SailPoint’s AI capabilities, TMF Group has elevated identity governance into a fully automated, intelligence‑driven capability ensuring consistent compliance across 87 jurisdictions while supporting secure global growth,” said Saurabh Gugnani, Senior Director, Global Head, Cybersecurity Engineering, Architecture & Projects at TMF Group.