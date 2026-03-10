Singulr AI’s Agent Pulse delivers enforceable runtime governance and visibility for AI agents

Singulr AI has announced the launch of Agent Pulse, extending its Unified AI Control Plane to autonomous AI agents and model context protocol (MCP) servers. Agent Pulse delivers enforceable runtime governance, contextual discovery, and measurable oversight for the agentic enterprise.

Agent Pulse serves as an extension of the Unified AI Control Plane for the agentic workforce, combining agent governance and security posture management, usage intelligence, data protection, and real-time enforcement into a single operational framework. It provides enterprises with continuous visibility into how agents behave, what systems they access, and how risk evolves across interconnected tools and services.

“AI governance requires a purpose-built platform,” said Shiv Agarwal, CEO, Singulr AI. “Legacy solutions that simply extend coverage to AI lack the focus, depth, and context required to manage the unique risks and behaviors of agents. Security is ultimately an outcome of strong controls, and as AI agents gain more autonomy, governance must operate at the moment an action is being taken. With Agent Pulse, we bring enforceable runtime control to the enterprise so companies can innovate quickly while maintaining accountability, traceability, and policy alignment.”

Agent Pulse operates across four integrated capabilities:

Agent discovery provides continuous visibility into AI agents operating across platforms, creating a context graph of tool connections, data access pathways, MCP servers, and permission chains to illustrate how agents interact with enterprise systems.

provides continuous visibility into AI agents operating across platforms, creating a context graph of tool connections, data access pathways, MCP servers, and permission chains to illustrate how agents interact with enterprise systems. Agent Risk Intelligence , powered by Singulr Trust Feed, continuously evaluates each agent’s risk posture based on model access, MCP server configurations, connected tools, and AI red-teaming simulations that test agents against adversarial prompts, tool misuse, and data exfiltration, enabling dynamic risk classification as environments evolve.

, powered by Singulr Trust Feed, continuously evaluates each agent’s risk posture based on model access, MCP server configurations, connected tools, and AI red-teaming simulations that test agents against adversarial prompts, tool misuse, and data exfiltration, enabling dynamic risk classification as environments evolve. Agent Governance enables the definition and enforcement of policies aligned to agent type, data sensitivity, tool access, and operational scope, while tracking configuration changes and runtime drift over time.

enables the definition and enforcement of policies aligned to agent type, data sensitivity, tool access, and operational scope, while tracking configuration changes and runtime drift over time. Agent Runtime Controls provide real-time enforcement across agent interactions, safeguarding against unauthorized system or tool access, prompt injection, and data leakage during execution.

“At Delta Dental, protecting member information is foundational to our mission,” said Alex Green, CISO, Delta Dental Plans Association. “As AI becomes more autonomous, invoking tools and operating across increasingly agentic workflows, governance has to be something you apply continuously. The only way to successfully manage this at scale is through a unified approach that enforces governance controls, provides visibility across agents, models, and tools, and continuously measures whether safeguards are working as designed. As agentic architectures become more common, that level of live, measurable governance becomes essential infrastructure.”

“As organizations adopt AI and agentic technologies, one of the biggest challenges is understanding where risk actually exists and how to manage it responsibly,” said Terry Kurzynski, Chief Security Advisor, HALOCK Security Labs.

“At HALOCK, we work with clients to perform structured risk assessments that surface both known and unknown exposures and define what must be controlled. Our partnership with Singulr creates a natural path from assessment to action. By connecting the risks uncovered during evaluation with Singulr’s runtime governance and control capabilities, organizations can move quickly from understanding their AI risk posture to actively managing and addressing the risks as these environments evolve and they continue to scale AI adoption,” Kurzynski continued.

Agent Pulse maintains Singulr’s integration-first approach, allowing enterprises to leverage existing IT and security investments to achieve AI governance in a frictionless, vendor-agnostic manner. It supports multiple deployment models and integrates with leading agentic platforms, including Copilot Studio, AWS Bedrock, Azure Foundry, GCP Vertex AI, Databricks, ServiceNow Now Assist, CrewAI, LangGraph, OpenTelemetry trace-based agents, GPTs on ChatGPT, and n8n.

By correlating activity across SSO, EDR/XDR, SIEM, SaaS applications, Gateways, and Agentic Platforms, Singulr delivers contextual and enterprise-wide AI visibility and governance that siloed network- or endpoint-centric tools cannot provide.