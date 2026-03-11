Armis improves vulnerability accuracy and speed with unified real-time visibility

Armis has announced Armis Centrix for Vulnerability Management Detection and Response. The solution enables security teams to identify and validate vulnerabilities across all organizational assets in real time. Armis’ unified approach to vulnerability assessment delivers greater accuracy, faster detection times, and reduced operational costs.

“Waiting weeks for a vulnerability scan that still misses essential assets is no longer sufficient to combat AI-powered cyberattacks,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO at Armis. “Organizations need a continuous view of their complete environment to stay ahead of threats. Armis’ new solution delivers more accurate, targeted results than traditional vulnerability management solutions with a fraction of the scans. It empowers security teams to shift from a reactive approach that relies on stale data to targeted, real-time vulnerability detection, allowing them to save time, enhance efficiency and fortify their defenses.”

Vulnerability scanners struggle to keep pace with the speed and volume of threats, often providing a static, weeks-old snapshot of an organization’s cyber risk exposure. Not only are these tools too complex for security teams to deploy and maintain, but they can also generate a high rate of false positives and cause network congestion and operational degradation due to excessive scanning.

“At Groupe Robert, maintaining operational continuity while securing a diverse and evolving attack surface is a top priority,” said Priscilla Kosseim, CISO at Groupe Robert. “Armis Centrix™ for Vulnerability Management Detection and Response has given us the ability to move beyond static scanning methods. The solution’s real-time visibility and highly accurate data with minimal network impact means that our team can focus on the vulnerabilities that actually matter, ensuring we remain resilient without compromising our performance.”

Armis Centrix for Vulnerability Management Detection and Response provides comprehensive, continuous awareness across all vulnerabilities and asset types, such as IT, IoT, cloud and network devices. The technology leverages real-time asset and vulnerability data from multiple sources, including the Armis AI-powered Asset Intelligence Engine and Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database.

In addition, the solution analyzes an organization’s existing environment before ever conducting a scan. It operates with 90% less network impact than traditional scanners, using selective safe active queries to reduce strain, increase accuracy and ensure continuous awareness and management of every exposure. With Armis, teams can improve coverage, confidence and mean time to detection (MTTD), empowering them to close security gaps before there’s any impact.

“Armis streamlines the vulnerability management process so that organizations can better protect their attack surface,” said Dana Gilboa, Chief Product Officer at Armis. “Our comprehensive platform enables security teams to address the entire lifecycle of managing cyber threats with a lighter infrastructure. We will continue to innovate to equip our customers with the right tools to strengthen their security posture.”