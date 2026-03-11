Forescout replaces manual audits with automated, always-on compliance validation

Forescout Technologies has announced Automated Security Controls Assessment, a new Forescout 4D Platform capability that continuously evaluates trust, control effectiveness and compliance posture across an organization’s attack surface.

Replacing manual, static and error-prone spreadsheet-driven audits with real-time, automated evidence-based collection and reporting, the Automated Security Controls Assessment feature gives security and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) teams immediate visibility into control effectiveness and compliance posture as it exists. This enables continuous verification rather than point in time validation, setting a new standard for real-time compliance assurance that reduces audit risk, eliminates blind spots, and accelerates proof of compliance.

Powered by real-time device intelligence across all IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT assets, the Automated Security Controls Assessment uniquely delivers continuous, always-on visibility into an organization’s compliance with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks, based on real-time asset posture and context, giving organizations a practical, standards-based starting point for continuous assurance.

Additional compliance frameworks will be supported over time, enabling organizations, especially those in highly regulated sectors such as government, financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, to continuously demonstrate compliance as assets, identities, and regulatory requirements evolve.

Too many organizations still rely on periodic scans, ad-hoc evidence collection, and spreadsheets to prove and maintain compliance, along with traditional GRC tools that can only provide point-in-time scans and manual population from disparate systems. As a result, these methods lag behind reality and leave organizations exposed to gaps between audit results and actual risk.

Forescout’s Automated Security Controls Assessment transforms compliance from a resource-intensive, reactive process into continuous operational security powered by live device and identity-aware telemetry and unified real-time reporting.

“Security controls are only as strong as your methodology and how continuously you evaluate them,” said Paul Kao, Chief Product Officer, Forescout.

“Forescout’s Automated Security Controls Assessment provides continuous and automated assurance across every device, whether managed or unmanaged, based on real-time asset visibility. This helps organizations reduce both cost and complexity. GRC teams can eliminate up to 80% of the time and effort required to prepare for audits by replacing manual, spreadsheet-based tasks with our automated approach. With this launch, we are aligning compliance with real-world risk and giving teams the clarity and speed they need to operate compliance at scale,” Kao continued.

Key benefits and unique differentiators include:

Always-on audit-readiness: Continuously maintains audit‑ready evidence to eliminate manual preparation and reduce the time, cost, and disruption of audits.

Continuously maintains audit‑ready evidence to eliminate manual preparation and reduce the time, cost, and disruption of audits. Immediate compliance risk identification: Automatically highlights control gaps and non‑compliant assets in real-time, enabling teams to prioritize remediation efforts.

Automatically highlights control gaps and non‑compliant assets in real-time, enabling teams to prioritize remediation efforts. Executive‑level compliance visibility: Delivers a single, centralized view of control coverage and status, replacing fragmented tools with real‑time insight into compliance posture and risk.

Delivers a single, centralized view of control coverage and status, replacing fragmented tools with real‑time insight into compliance posture and risk. Complete asset coverage: Extends compliance assessment across all assets—including unmanaged and unknown devices—to eliminate blind spots and reduce exposure to hidden risk.

Extends compliance assessment across all assets—including unmanaged and unknown devices—to eliminate blind spots and reduce exposure to hidden risk. Streamlined attestation management: Unifies automated and manual attestations in a single workflow, removing operational friction and accelerating audit and compliance reporting.

Powered by real-time device intelligence across all IT, OT, IoT and IoMT assets, the Automated Security Controls Assessment delivers continuous, automated visibility into an organization’s security posture based on live asset context. By replacing point‑in‑time assessments with always‑on validation, it enables security and compliance teams to immediately understand where controls are working, where gaps exist, and how risk is changing without the time, cost, or disruption associated with traditional audits.