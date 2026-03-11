Fortanix helps enterprises build resilience with multi-sourced quantum entropy

Fortanix announced a new multi-sourced quantum entropy capability within Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM), enabling enterprises to diversify encryption key generation at the origin of trust.

Through partnerships with Qrypt and Quantum Dice, Fortanix integrates independent, physics-based quantum entropy sources directly into its key management workflows, enabling compliance requirements that require multiple entropy sources and extending zero-trust principles to the entropy layer.

Encryption remains the bedrock of digital security, but as AI systems, quantum computing advancements, and increasingly sophisticated threats accelerate, the quality and provenance of randomness used to generate encryption keys are becoming critical for cryptographic resilience. Regulators across financial services and government sectors are recognizing entropy source diversification as a foundational control for modern cryptographic assurance.

As quantum capabilities progress, organizations must ensure that the foundations of their cryptographic systems, including entropy, are resilient, verifiable and future-ready.

“As enterprises rethink their encryption algorithms, they need to examine the very origin of trust in their cryptographic systems,” said Anand Kashyap, CEO of Fortanix. “With multi-sourced quantum entropy integrated directly into Fortanix Data Security Manager, we’re eliminating single points of failure at the root of key generation. This innovation enables customers to strengthen compliance posture, improve defense-in-depth, and extend zero trust principles without hardware disruption.”

Diversifying the root of trust

Fortanix DSM integrates directly with independent external quantum entropy providers to augment internal entropy pools used for encryption key generation. Unlike legacy hardware security module (HSM) architectures that rely on fixed hardware-based randomness, Fortanix’s software-defined approach enables integration of multiple external entropy sources without operational disruption.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-sourced quantum entropy integration: Ingest entropy from independent, physics-based Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) providers to diversify key material at the origin.

Ingest entropy from independent, physics-based Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) providers to diversify key material at the origin. Defense-in-depth at the entropy layer: Eliminate single-source dependency in key generation to reduce systemic cryptographic risk.

Eliminate single-source dependency in key generation to reduce systemic cryptographic risk. Regulatory and audit readiness: Immutable logging and audit trails demonstrate proof of entropy diversification to support compliance mandates.

Immutable logging and audit trails demonstrate proof of entropy diversification to support compliance mandates. Seamless integration and scale: Leverage existing DSM workflows and APIs to ingest quantum entropy without hardware changes, scaling globally to billions of transactions.

Leverage existing DSM workflows and APIs to ingest quantum entropy without hardware changes, scaling globally to billions of transactions. Crypto agility without disruption: DSM’s software-defined architecture allows rapid updates and algorithm adoption without overwhelming upgrades.

DSM’s software-defined architecture allows rapid updates and algorithm adoption without overwhelming upgrades. Confidential Computing protection: Encryption keys are generated and protected within Confidential Computing environments, ensuring keys are never exposed to host operating systems or cloud administrators.

By integrating multiple independent entropy sources, Fortanix enables organizations to build resilience directly into the cryptographic supply chain, ultimately strengthening assurance against both classical and emerging quantum-era threats.

“Fortanix is a critical partner in advancing modern data security, and the addition of Qrypt’s quantum entropy meaningfully strengthens that foundation for the next era of threats,” said Denis Mandich, CTO at Qrypt. “True cryptographic resilience begins with trusted randomness, and by integrating Qrypt’s quantum technology with Fortanix Data Security Manager, this collaboration delivers scalable, high-assurance randomness designed to help organizations address evolving quantum-era risks across distributed infrastructure.”

“Partnering with Fortanix, we are bringing verifiable quantum entropy into enterprise key generation, giving customers trusted randomness with enhanced auditability into the key quality,” said George Dunlop, co‑founder and director of partnerships at Quantum Dice. “By integrating our DISC™ QRNG with Fortanix Data Security Manager, organizations gain continuous assurance that their keys are built on a strong and demonstrably reliable foundation.”

With native key management, hybrid multicloud support, SaaS or on-prem deployment flexibility, and Confidential Computing protections, Fortanix DSM delivers crypto agility and future resilience as quantum computing and AI reshape the threat landscape.