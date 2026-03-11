Secureframe automates CMMC compliance with secure infrastructure and AI SSPs

Secureframe has launched Secureframe Defense, an end-to-end solution for CMMC certification. It provides secure infrastructure deployment, AI-generated System Security Plans (SSPs), policies, and comprehensive monitoring that Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations need to achieve and maintain certification faster, without unnecessary cost or complexity.

With CMMC enforcement underway, readiness across the DIB remains critically low. The Department of Defense (DoD) estimates nearly 80,000 organizations will ultimately require CMMC Level 2 certification, yet fewer than 800 organizations—less than 1%—have achieved certification as of January 2026.

Research indicates that most DIB organizations spend over a year and $100K–$300K or more preparing for CMMC Level 2 certification by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Meanwhile, 47% of contractors have already received flow-down requests from prime contractors requiring proof of certification, making readiness urgent for subcontractors at every tier.

“Secureframe Defense reflects everything we learned going through our own CMMC Level 2 assessment and the feedback we received from our partner C3PAOs about the real problems organizations face,” said Shrav Mehta, CEO of Secureframe. “Our AI-powered platform can take organizations with zero infrastructure to assessment-ready in less than 8 weeks.”

From zero to CMMC ready with Secureframe

Secureframe Defense guides organizations through three critical stages:

Stage 1: Deploy secure CUI environments in minutes

Traditional enclave deployments typically take 8–10 weeks and require significant resources from internal IT teams or consultants. With Secureframe, teams can stand up a CMMC-compliant enclave in under 30 minutes.

The Secureframe platform automatically configures Google Workspace or Microsoft GCC High with all required CMMC controls, including access control, logging and monitoring, and security event notifications, to isolate CUI. Organizations can then auto-provision secure Azure virtual desktops for CUI access in minutes, or use a FedRAMP Moderate authorized, pre-configured device management solution to enforce CMMC baselines across their fleet of laptops and workstations.

Stage 2: Document and manage your cybersecurity program

Turn the CMMC requirements into an AI-guided implementation workflow with Defense Navigator. After configuring your scope, integrations, and enclave, Secureframe’s AI engine generates SSPs and policies tailored to your exact environment. Built-in modules cover risk assessments, vendor reviews, policy assignments, and security awareness training, with continuous monitoring to flag controls the moment they fall out of compliance.

Stage 3: Get and stay CMMC certified

Secureframe’s Audit Module packages documentation and evidence artifacts automatically for efficient C3PAO review, reducing manual evidence collection and long assessment timelines. Organizations also gain access to the Secureframe network of vetted CMMC Registered Practitioners who can provide additional guidance and a network of vetted C3PAO partners experienced with the platform to complete your assessment.

Months saved, hundreds of hours recovered

Secureframe Defense reduces overall certification timelines from 12-18 months down to 4-8 weeks, cutting readiness time significantly compared to manual processes or point solutions.

Manufacturing Consulting Company, a defense contractor supporting U.S. Air Force programs, significantly reduced the operational complexity of documenting and monitoring compliance with Secureframe and passed their CMMC Level 2 assessment months before the Phase 1 deadline.

“Using Secureframe to get NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliant saved us at least 500 hours,” said David Hoenisch, Lead Cybersecurity Engineer at Manufacturing Consulting Company. “Having a tool that can come alongside and augment your personnel force is a huge blessing. It was a weight off our shoulders.”

“Everyone in the defense tech space has to be compliant, but many are relying on manual processes. It’s the peace of mind that Secureframe provides, the continuous monitoring, the fact that we have a system as opposed to a person trying to manage and ensure all of this – that’s the value add for us,” said Stephanie Castro, Director of Operations, Adyton.