Vicarius vIntelligence brings continuous risk validation and AI-driven security automation

Vicarius has announced the launch of vIntelligence, a new product that introduces agentic intelligence and continuous validation to the company’s security portfolio.

With this release, Vicarius becomes a two-product company. Its flagship platform, vRx, moves beyond detection to provide advanced, native remediation at scale. vIntelligence addresses a different but closely related challenge. While security teams have no shortage of findings, they often lack assurance. vIntelligence was built to continuously validate risk across fragmented security data and turn insight into actionable guidance.

While the new product integrates tightly with vRx, it is designed to deliver significant value independently by connecting to existing security stacks, including Tenable, Qualys, CrowdStrike, and more.

Unlike intelligence layers that rely solely on third-party findings, vIntelligence includes its own validation engine. It can create and execute custom scripts, identify gaps in detection coverage, and revalidate exposures as environments change. On top of this engine sits an agentic AI layer that allows security teams to query their environment in natural language, generate new validation logic when needed, and recommend remediation actions, all within a human-in-the-loop governance model.

vIntelligence integrates with existing security tools to orchestrate data, validate exposure, and provide continuous insight without requiring changes to current workflows. When paired with vRx, it completes the operational loop by enabling approved remediation actions to be executed directly through vRx’s native controls and automatically revalidated, eliminating the gap between insight and action.

“vRx was built to fix exposure at scale,” said Roi Cohen, CEO of Vicarius. “Today marks a key milestone in our strategy with the introduction of our second pillar: intelligent, continuous validation. This new solution can be deployed as a standalone tool or integrated with vRx to provide organizations with a fully closed-loop exposure management system.”