Binary Defense’s NightBeacon brings AI-driven analysis to SOCs

Binary Defense has announced the launch of NightBeacon, an AI-powered security operations platform built directly into the company’s security operations center (SOC).

NightBeacon serves as the intelligence infrastructure behind Binary Defense’s MDR service, supporting every analyst shift, detection, and investigation across the SOC. Customers benefit from an approximately 30% reduction in mean time to resolution, 46% faster incident summarization, and a 24% to 26% increase in the number of incidents SOC analysts can process per shift.

“NightBeacon AI is my brainchild, developed alongside our team at Binary Defense not to chase the AI hype cycle, but to solve a problem this industry has struggled with for years,” said David Kennedy, Chief Hacking Officer of Binary Defense. “Security operations teams are drowning in data and noise, and NightBeacon was engineered from the ground up to change that. This isn’t another AI feature bolted onto an existing product – it’s a system designed by practitioners for practitioners. It’s something our analysts rely on every day, and it represents what a truly AI-enabled SOC should look like.”

The launch comes as security teams face a widening operational gap. Attacker breakout times continue to shrink while alert volumes and infrastructure complexity grow. At the same time, many AI-driven security tools have struggled to deliver operational value, often producing opaque verdicts or introducing governance concerns around how customer data is used.

Binary Defense designed NightBeacon inside a live SOC environment, building on the company’s attacker-informed philosophy that detections and investigations should begin with how adversaries actually operate.

SOC teams are outpaced, not outclassed

Security operations centers face a structural mismatch between attacker speed and analyst capacity. Average attacker breakout time has dropped to under 29 minutes, while alert volumes continue to rise and experienced analysts remain in short supply.

Many organizations have attempted to close this gap with AI-driven tools. However, these solutions often operate outside the SOC workflow and provide limited transparency into how security decisions are made.

NightBeacon accelerates investigation and triage tasks at machine speed while maintaining human oversight. The platform performs large-scale analysis across alerts, logs, files, and command-line activity, allowing analysts to review findings with full investigative context already assembled.

Detection engineering grounded in real adversary behavior

NightBeacon operates alongside Binary Defense’s Threat-Informed Detection Engineering (TIDE) methodology, developed by the company’s ARC Labs research team and detection engineers.

TIDE treats detection creation as a disciplined engineering practice rather than traditional rule writing. Each detection begins with a threat model based on real adversary behavior, mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and validated through adversary emulation before being deployed through automated pipelines.

As new techniques emerge, TIDE’s Detection-as-Code architecture allows detections to move from research to production in under 10 minutes rather than weeks. The result is a continuously evolving detection library informed by threat intelligence, analyst feedback, and real-world attack activity.

Two components power the nightbeacon platform

NightBeacon is delivered through two integrated components.

NightBeaconAI is the threat analysis engine operating inside the Binary Defense SOC. It analyzes logs, alerts, files, emails, and command-line activity across multiple formats and produces evidence-backed findings before analysts begin their investigation.

The system combines Binary Defense’s proprietary deep learning model with malware analysis, PowerShell deobfuscation, 8,700-plus YARA rules, cross-referencing across 80-plus threat intelligence sources, and thousands of detection rules to produce explainable, confidence-scored findings with 99%-plus accuracy, mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

NightBeacon Command is the customer-facing interface where organizations interact with the Binary Defense MDR service. Security leaders gain visibility into investigations, detection coverage, and response actions in real time, allowing them to understand how threats are identified and handled in their environment.

Together, these capabilities enable machine-speed analysis while preserving the accountability and transparency required for modern security operations.

“Security leaders are under pressure to show their boards that AI is working for them, not just sitting in their stack. What we built with NightBeacon is the answer to that question,” said Dennis Hon, CEO of Binary Defense. “NightBeaconAI gives SOC teams the speed and precision to respond to threats that human-paced triage simply cannot keep up with. NightBeacon Command gives our customers the transparency to see every decision and stand behind every outcome. This is AI as the foundation of how we deliver MDR.”

AI built inside the SOC, not added on

Binary Defense developed NightBeacon inside its operational SOC rather than added as a separate product feature.

NightBeacon is a platform that was designed by the analysts, threat hunters, and detection engineers who use it daily, allowing AI-driven analysis to integrate directly into investigation workflows rather than operate as a separate tool.

NightBeacon infrastructure also incorporates strict data protections. Customer telemetry is not used to train shared AI models. Instead, analyst feedback is converted into privacy-preserving synthetic training examples that allow the system to improve without storing or sharing customer data.