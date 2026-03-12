SOC Prime’s DetectFlow Enterprise moves threat detection to the data ingestion layer

SOC Prime has announced the release of DetectFlow Enterprise, a solution that brings real-time threat detection to the ingestion layer, turning data pipelines into detection pipelines.

Running tens of thousands of Sigma detections on live Kafka streams with millisecond MTTD using Apache Flink, DetectFlow Enterprise enables security teams to detect, tag, enrich, and correlate threat data in flight before data reaches downstream systems such as SIEM, EDR, and Data Lakes.

This gives organizations a way to expand detection coverage earlier in the processing flow, enrich security telemetry before downstream analysis, and scale detection on infrastructure they already have.

Teams can also run thousands of detections directly on streaming pipelines with real-time visibility and in-flight tagging and enrichment. They can correlate events across multiple log sources at the pre-SIEM stage, helping surface the attack chains that matter in real time while reducing noise and false positives.

By performing correlation before data reaches the SIEM, DetectFlow Enterprise allows teams to evaluate full telemetry streams against thousands of rules without the performance and cost trade-offs of downstream ingestion.

Built on SOC Prime’s Detection Intelligence dataset, DetectFlow uses Flink Agent to assemble detections, events, and relevant active threat context for AI-powered analysis. This helps security teams surface high-confidence attack chains, improve investigative clarity, and accelerate response to critical threats.

“Attack Chains take events your pipelines already tagged with Sigma rules and correlate them around active threats, grouping related matches into a single incident narrative. On top of solving the detection volume, we’ve added the comprehensive threat report that stitches up correlated logs into a detected threat intel,” Andrii Bezverkhyi, CEO of SOC Prime.