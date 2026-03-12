Zscaler enhances data sovereignty controls with regional processing and logging

Zscaler has expanded its data sovereignty capabilities globally, powered by the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform.

For global enterprises, the conflict between protecting data and enabling cross-border collaboration is a major compliance and business challenge to growth. Zscaler already operates 160+ data centers and is present in most countries. Its architecture is based on isolated control, data, and logging planes, distinct layers and separation for management, traffic inspection, and record-keeping to ensure sensitive data never leaves its required jurisdiction enabling customers to maintain authority over their data.

Running a control plane in a country is more complex than just data and logging planes. Zscaler addressed this early on and built a dedicated US & European control plane along with a dedicated logging plane in six different countries. We are now actively extending this functionality to several new regions, with a forthcoming deployment in Canada.

Achieving digital sovereignty

Zscaler resolves the critical conflict between local data protection and global collaboration through a truly decentralized architecture that offers a distinct advantage over alternatives that still rely on shared, global control planes. To further deepen this local authority, Zscaler has introduced:

In-region SSL inspection & malware analysis: Decrypts and inspects encrypted traffic locally to stop hidden threats, ensuring that sensitive data and files never leave the jurisdiction for analysis.

Decrypts and inspects encrypted traffic locally to stop hidden threats, ensuring that sensitive data and files never leave the jurisdiction for analysis. Certified on-premises flexibility: Options for customers to leverage Private Service Edges (single-tenant, customer-hosted, and Zscaler-managed appliances) to meet specific hardware certification requirements.

Options for customers to leverage Private Service Edges (single-tenant, customer-hosted, and Zscaler-managed appliances) to meet specific hardware certification requirements. Region-specific support: Dedicated technical teams to help CIOs interpret national regulations and configure services appropriately.

Customer-controlled security and compliance

To support the enterprises’ and organizations’ mandates for audit-ready security, Zscaler’s commitment to digital sovereignty is backed by rigorous third-party validation. Independent assessments verify that the platform encrypts and decrypts traffic without writing data to disk, ensuring absolute confidentiality when it comes to sensitive data handling. Key compliance capabilities include:

Total data ownership: Full control over encryption keys via integration with hardware security modules (HSMs), ensuring only authorized parties can decrypt traffic.

Full control over encryption keys via integration with hardware security modules (HSMs), ensuring only authorized parties can decrypt traffic. Unified compliance acceleration: Leverages a “Collect Once, Certify All” framework that maps a single set of security controls to overlapping regulatory requirements, significantly speeding up validation for GDPR, NIS2, and DoD IL5.

Leverages a “Collect Once, Certify All” framework that maps a single set of security controls to overlapping regulatory requirements, significantly speeding up validation for GDPR, NIS2, and DoD IL5. Flexible logging: Options for regional or on-premises log storage to support strict regional compliance and customer policies.

Turning resilience into business continuity

Unlike providers whose core security services are reliant on third-party infrastructure, Zscaler owns and operates its own cloud, ensuring that an outage at any single data center does not impact overall service availability. This architecture allows major financial institutions to conduct firedrills and real world exercises, validating that the platform cannot become a single point of failure.

“The true measure of a security cloud isn’t just global performance, but its ability to adapt to local realities,” said Misha Kuperman, Chief Reliability Officer at Zscaler. “Effective data sovereignty requires customers to have verified authority over their data residency, telemetry and control data plane data. By separating control, data, and logging planes with a decentralized architecture, Zscaler enables customers to align with strict local sovereignty requirements while maintaining the resilience and availability needed for global business continuity.”