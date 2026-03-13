Red Access firewall-native SSE adds GenAI security and browser protection to existing firewalls

Red Access has announced firewall-native SSE, an agentless cloud layer that instantly upgrades any existing firewall with Security Service Edge (SSE), GenAI security, and browser-agnostic protection. Deployed directly on top of existing architecture, the firewall-native SSE eliminates the need for rip-and-replace projects, accelerating deployment while reducing operational overhead without compromising user experience.

“Secure enterprise browsing solutions sit at the intersection of user, device, and web resources to enforce security policies,” said Andrew Green, Networking & Security Analyst at GigaOm. Green emphasizes that with the browser serving as the primary gateway to resources, “companies have the opportunity to significantly improve their security posture across the whole organization.” However, Green also noted that while SSE is a strategic path, certain platform-oriented approaches “may heighten complexity,” requiring organizations to navigate architectural tradeoffs that can impact the speed and success of deployment.

“Organizations are facing rapid change driven by accelerated AI adoption and an ever-expanding web and desktop application landscape. This new reality requires deeper, more intelligent security controls that can understand context and protect the business without disrupting users or slowing the adoption of new tools,” said Dor Zvi, CEO of Red Access.

“We built an agentless solution so that any company can activate such modern SSE and GenAI security seamlessly and within a few hours. Simply by using Red Access’ configuration, any organization can get an instant upgrade to the advanced security capabilities of an SSE, over the top of their existing firewall,” Zvi continued.

Red Access firewall-native SSE is vendor-agnostic and supercharges firewalls such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, and Check Point. It instantly delivers the capabilities expected from SSE, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), GenAI security, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), advanced phishing protection, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), enterprise browser controls, and Local Browser Isolation, while adding dedicated security and protection across GenAI, SaaS, web, browser, extension, desktop, messaging, and WebSocket traffic.

“As we continue to expand our use of SaaS and AI tools, having the right security controls in place is critical,” said Eitan Israelov, Director of IT, Security & TyreSense Technology at RIMEX Group of Companies. “Red Access has helped us strengthen our approach while keeping deployment and operations straightforward for our teams.”

“Our focus is always on bringing only the most advanced cyber and AI solutions to customers,” said Dror Hacohen, Partner at FullStock. “Together with our partners Maxtec, a QBS company, we chose Red Access as a cornerstone of this portfolio because it solves ‘the blind spot’ in enterprise security – the session – without the friction of traditional agents. By integrating directly with existing firewall architectures, it enables organizations to accelerate SSE adoption and unlock next-generation security capabilities on top of the infrastructure they already trust.”