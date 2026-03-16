Meta ditches end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram

End-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram will no longer be supported after May 8, 2026.

Meta justified the move by saying the feature was rarely used, with only a small fraction of Instagram users enabling encryption. The company advised users seeking end-to-end encryption to switch to WhatsApp, where it is enabled by default.

Unlike WhatsApp, Instagram never rolled out encryption to all users and the feature remained optional.

Users with affected chats will see instructions on how to download messages or media they want to keep. Those using older versions of the app may need to update Instagram first, the company said on its Help Center page.

The decision comes two weeks after TikTok announced it would not introduce end-to-end encryption for direct messages, arguing that the technology could make users less safe by limiting the ability to detect harmful activity.

End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient can read a message, a feature praised by privacy advocates. Law enforcement and child safety groups argue that the same protection can make investigations harder, since companies cannot access message content even when authorities present legal warrants.

The debate over encrypted communications is also playing out in Europe. Last week, the European Parliament voted to extend temporary rules allowing online platforms to voluntarily detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) until August 2027 while negotiations on permanent legislation continue.

Meta, TikTok, and other social media platforms have faced growing criticism in recent years over their impact on young users and broader concerns about privacy and online safety.