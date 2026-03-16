Stellar Cyber 6.4.0 reduces alert noise and speeds investigations with Autonomous SOC capabilities

Stellar Cyber has announced he general availability of version 6.4.0 of its platform. With this release, Stellar Cyber delivers new Autonomous SOC capabilities designed to reduce alert noise, accelerate investigations, and transform the day-to-day experience of security analysts.

Ushering in the human-augmented Autonomous SOC

Security teams are overwhelmed by escalating alert volumes and increasingly complex attack techniques. Stellar Cyber 6.4.0 introduces coordinated agentic AI reasoning embedded directly into analyst workflows, enabling AI to work with analysts, not replace them.

“Security operations have reached a tipping point. The volume and complexity of alerts are beyond what humans alone can manage. With 6.4.0, we are delivering coordinated AI reasoning that works alongside analysts — not as a black box, but as a transparent, governed, human-augmented system. Our Autonomous SOC capabilities reduce noise, preserve analyst judgment, and dramatically accelerate response without compromising data security, ” said Aimei Wei, Chief Technology Officer, Stellar Cyber.

AI case analysis and summary

With the introduction of Agentic AI-based Case Summaries, Stellar Cyber elevates incident investigation from data review to intelligent reasoning. For high-severity cases, the platform automatically generates structured analysis and a detailed executive summary, ensuring that the most urgent and impactful incidents receive immediate, AI-driven attention.

High-severity incidents now can receive automatic AI-generated case summaries with structured analysis and executive-ready context. Each case explains:

What happened

Assets at risk or involved

Recommended response actions

Investigation priorities

The result: explainable AI delivering machine-speed analysis while maintaining analyst oversight, enabling faster, more confident decision-making.

Alert Auto Triage

Alert Auto Triage changes how security teams manage alert overload. Instead of forcing analysts to spend the majority of their day sorting through false positives and low-value signals, the platform automatically evaluates alerts, enriches them with contextual intelligence, and determines likely true or false positives. Customers can expect 60–80% analyst time savings and up to 70% noise reduction, enabling their teams to focus on meaningful investigations rather than manual triage.

By automatically delivering contextual enrichment and signal validation, Alert Auto Triage ensures analysts receive cleaner, higher-confidence alerts from the start. Stellar Cyber introduces the concept of agent AI-based Verdict Signal Check (VSC) with built-in human-in-the-loop oversight providing transparency and control, while closed-loop learning continuously improves accuracy over time. The result is a SOC that responds faster, reduces burnout, and scales without requiring additional headcount.

Phishing Email Auto Triage

Phishing email remains one of the most common and resource-draining attack vectors. Stellar Cyber’s Phishing Email Auto Triage automates the analysis of user-reported emails, reducing what once took hours to just minutes. Instead of overwhelming analysts with every reported message, the system filters out noise and escalates only high-confidence threats into actionable cases.

Case management reimagined: Custom Case Queues

Version 6.4.0 introduces Custom Case Queues, enabling SOC teams to align investigations with real-world workflows. Cases can be organized flexibly in many ways including :

Escalation status

Customer tier

Incident type

SLA priority

Shareable operational views improve collaboration across analysts and managers while enhancing SLA tracking and accountability.

For MSSPs and enterprise SOCs alike, this means improved workflow transparency, reduced friction, and more consistent service delivery.

Stronger detection capabilities

6.4.0 strengthens detection coverage in two high-risk areas:

Web application exploitation: New SQL injection over HTTP detection identifies suspicious query patterns across observation windows, detecting both reconnaissance and potential lateral movement.

New SQL injection over HTTP detection identifies suspicious query patterns across observation windows, detecting both reconnaissance and potential lateral movement. Credential abuse with VPN: New VPN logon anomaly detection identifies patterns associated with password spraying and credential stuffing, reducing attacker dwell time and strengthening early breach detection.

Security operations demand speed and visibility. Stellar Cyber introduces a responsive dashboard system with:

Grid-based layout

Drag-and-drop resizing and reordering

Breakpoint-aware responsiveness

Faster dashboard creation and iteration

The enhanced UX significantly reduces dashboard creation time while improving reporting clarity and operational visibility.

Stellar Cyber continues to expand its Open XDR ecosystem with 7 new connectors, 23 new parsers, and 74 enhancements to existing integrations.

“This release is about transforming the daily life of the SOC analyst. We’re shifting effort away from manual sorting and repetitive triage toward high-value investigation and decision-making. Alert Auto Triage, Phishing Auto Triage, AI Case Summaries, and customizable queues & dynamic dashboards collectively reduce workload, improve consistency, and help security teams operate with greater confidence. This is a significant operational improvement — lower MTTR, cleaner signals, and more scalable SOC performance” said Subo Guha, SVP of Product, Stellar Cyber.