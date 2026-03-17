CTG unveils cyber resilience scoring dashboard for measurable risk reduction

CTG has announced the launch of a cyber resilience scoring dashboard that helps organizations quantify risk, prioritize remediation, and track measurable improvement over time.

The dashboard is part of the Group’s Cegeka Security Advisory Framework (CSAF), a modular approach that combines assessments and advisory services to help organizations continuously improve their security strategy. By translating assessment outcomes into a single score and clear trends, the dashboard provides immediate visibility into cyber risk, program maturity, and the impact of remediation actions.

Security professionals are expected to brief executive leadership and boards on cyber risk and investment priorities. Yet many organizations still lack consistent, repeatable metrics that quantify current posture, highlight the most material risks, and show measurable improvement over time.

As cyber risk management becomes more data-driven, organizations are moving beyond intuition toward measurable insight that can guide decisions and accelerate improvement.

“Cybersecurity has long been a boardroom topic, but conversations are still too abstract,” said Fabrice Wynants, Global VP of Cybersecurity and Networking at Cegeka, CTG’s parent company. “Executives want to understand where the organization stands, which actions are required, and whether those actions contribute to stronger cyber resilience. You can only demonstrate that with clear and consistent data.”

“CISOs need to be able to demonstrate that they are making the right decisions, that their approach is working, and that the organization is becoming more resilient. Organizations know they need to improve, but often lack a clear overview. With this dashboard and scoring, we give CISOs and other security professionals a compass to measure and strengthen their cyber resilience,” said Chad Alessi, Managing Director, CTG Cybersecurity.

A cyber resilience metrics tool

The new dashboard consolidates results from multiple security assessments into a single view, including an overall cyber resilience score, domain-level maturity indicators, and progress tracking against an organization’s security roadmap.

Results are mapped to internationally recognized frameworks, including NIST, ISO 27001, and CIS, and further aligned with relevant local and international cybersecurity regulations, enabling objective benchmarking and more targeted investment in controls that strengthen resilience.

With time-based scoring and trend visibility, organizations can support more concrete, fact-based conversations with management about risk reduction and program effectiveness.

CTG champions an end-to-end cyber resilience approach that goes beyond prevention. In addition to protection, organizations must be able to keep operating when incidents occur, absorbing disruption, limiting impact, and recovering quickly and in a controlled manner. The CSAF, together with the new cyber resilience dashboard, provides the necessary data and up-to-date reporting to ensure organizations can measure progress, prioritize improvements, and strengthen resilience over time.