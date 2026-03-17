Huntress adds tools to its Agentic Security Platform to detect, fix, and prevent endpoint and identity risks

Huntress has announced Managed Endpoint Security Posture Management (ESPM) and Managed Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), expanding its Agentic Security Platform to deliver end-to-end protection across endpoints, identities, and human risk.

Huntress built Managed ESPM from the ground up and developed Managed ISPM in less than four months by leveraging expertise and capabilities from its Inside Agent acquisition in November 2025. These products empower customers to proactively close common security gaps like misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and unauthorized applications within a unified platform.

Unlike legacy security posture management tools that require dedicated expertise and heavy manual oversight, Huntress uses threat intelligence from its AI-centric security operations center (SOC) and millions of protected endpoints and identities to continuously define, deploy, and maintain security controls on behalf of customers.

By providing the security expertise and technical capabilities that have previously limited access to security posture management tools, the products enable organizations to reduce the number of incidents they face while ensuring they maintain a consistent, hardened security posture across environments.

“Most organizations don’t have a clear picture of their security posture, especially across endpoints. On average, one-third of workplace endpoint devices are unmanaged, and more than half of those are completely invisible and unsecured,” said Gabe Knuth, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

“Addressing this rather large problem starts with developing best practices to deal with these devices, then having the resources and expertise to apply those best practices consistently, monitor for drift, and respond fast enough to stay ahead of increasing device proliferation. Solutions that help organizations automatically enforce these policies and fix gaps are critical to stopping today’s most common attacks,” Knuth continued.

Huntress recently reported that abuse of remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools surged 277% year-over-year, while mailbox manipulation and OAuth abuse accounted for nearly 30% of all identity-based threats. Huntress Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM harden endpoints and identities against security gaps like these, which cybercriminals exploit daily.

Managed ESPM: Helps teams control which applications can run across endpoints to block unauthorized tools like rogue RMMs, prioritize and remediate endpoint vulnerabilities through an integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and quickly demonstrate compliance with dashboards and out-of-the-box reports that reduce attestation time from days to minutes.

Helps teams control which applications can run across endpoints to block unauthorized tools like rogue RMMs, prioritize and remediate endpoint vulnerabilities through an integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and quickly demonstrate compliance with dashboards and out-of-the-box reports that reduce attestation time from days to minutes. Managed ISPM: Applies expert-built identity policies to Microsoft 365 based on Microsoft guidance, industry standards, and real-world attacker techniques. It continuously assesses Entra ID and Conditional Access for gaps and automatically rolls back unauthorized changes within minutes before attackers can exploit them.

“Across the millions of endpoints and identities we protect, we see attackers exploiting the same security gaps over and over again,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, CPO at Huntress.

“We built Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM to close those gaps before attackers can exploit them. This marks a major expansion for us, as customers now get a comprehensive agentic security platform that not only stops hackers from getting in the door, but also provides the industry-leading threat detection and response they rely on when adversaries do get past controls,” Ramamurthy concluded.