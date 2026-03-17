Kore.ai debuts Agent Management Platform to govern enterprise AI ecosystems

Kore.ai has announced the launch of its Agent Management Platform, a unified command center designed to govern, monitor, and manage AI agents and AI systems across the enterprise.

As organizations deploy AI and multi-agent systems, many are encountering “AI sprawl,” a phenomena analysts describe as dozens of AI initiatives across different teams, tools, and clouds without centralized visibility or governance. Gartner predicts that by 2028, enterprises will operate thousands of AI agents across various business functions, making centralized management, policy enforcement, and value measurement critical for the responsible adoption of AI.

The Kore.ai Agent Management Platform provides enterprises with a single operational layer to manage AI systems across frameworks, clouds, and development environments, including LangGraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, Google ADK, AWS AgentCore, Microsoft Foundry, Salesforce Agentforce, and proprietary systems. It consolidates AI observability, governance enforcement, performance monitoring, and value measurement, enabling organizations to move from fragmented AI experimentation to controlled, enterprise-scale deployment.

Two core capabilities distinguish Agent Management Platform from other emerging solutions. First, the platform provides a comprehensive evaluation studio that allows enterprises to test agent behavior, workflows, and outcomes before production deployment, helping teams reduce uncertainty and accelerate time to reliable deployment.

Second, AMP is designed to operate across heterogeneous AI environments. While similar governance offerings from established players are typically limited to their own ecosystems and many startup solutions have limited connectivity with enterprise applications, Kore.ai’s agnostic architecture and deep integration capabilities enable enterprises to connect and govern AI systems built across multiple frameworks, tools, and platforms.

“AI agents are rapidly becoming the new software workforce inside enterprises,” said Prasanna Arikala, CTO and Head of Products at Kore.ai. “But without centralized governance, enterprises risk losing visibility and control over how AI operates across the organization. The Agent Management Platform introduces a new operational layer for enterprise AI, giving leaders the ability to manage AI agents with the same discipline, transparency, and accountability as any other critical business system.”

The new AMP platform integrates with AI agents built across leading frameworks and ecosystems, enabling organizations to manage heterogeneous AI environments through a unified control plane. Enterprises can now track AI performance and costs, enforce governance policies consistently, detect anomalies or drift, and align AI initiatives with measurable business outcomes.

“AI is quickly becoming core infrastructure for how enterprises operate,” said Raj Koneru, CEO of Kore.ai. “But scaling AI responsibly requires more than powerful models; it requires governance, visibility, and accountability. With the Agent Management Platform, we are helping enterprises turn AI from isolated experiments into a trusted, enterprise capability that delivers real business value.”

Designed to work across multi-agent environments and heterogeneous AI ecosystems, the Kore.ai Agent Management Platform provides organizations with a centralized foundation to govern AI adoption as it scales across the enterprise.