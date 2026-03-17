XM Cyber advances AI security with enhanced exposure and attack path visibility

XM Cyber has enhanced its Continuous Exposure Management Platform to help organizations adopt AI without exposing themselves to new and emerging threats. The release introduces three major capabilities that enable organizations to embrace AI-driven innovation at full speed, without giving attackers a roadmap to their most critical assets.

“Rapid AI adoption has created a dilemma for security leaders: innovate at speed, or maintain the controls needed to stay secure. Our new functionality eliminates this friction by enabling security teams to identify and remediate AI-related exposures before attackers can exploit them,” said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO of XM Cyber.

“Our platform now identifies AI exposures as part of an integrated attack surface, and can map how they chain together with other exposures to create attack paths. Our customers believe these capabilities are fundamental to their ability to adopt AI safely, and we’re excited to deliver such business-critical functionality,” Gorodissky continued.

XM Cyber closes the AI exposure gap

XM Cyber is addressing critical market gaps where siloed security tools fail to see how AI risks impact the broader organizational posture. The platform now delivers three core pillars of AI security:

Comprehensive AI attack surface visibility

Shadow AI discovery: Real-time view of AI tools usage across browsers, installed applications, and MCP servers. It continuously identifies internal usage of popular public AI services, including OpenAI, Claude, Cursor, and Gemini, helping organizations detect unauthorized use and assess whether sensitive company data is being exposed to unsanctioned applications. It also discovers AI resources configured with data exfiltration tools (curl, wget, netcat) or dangerous privileges like sudo access and shell interpreters.

Real-time view of AI tools usage across browsers, installed applications, and MCP servers. It continuously identifies internal usage of popular public AI services, including OpenAI, Claude, Cursor, and Gemini, helping organizations detect unauthorized use and assess whether sensitive company data is being exposed to unsanctioned applications. It also discovers AI resources configured with data exfiltration tools (curl, wget, netcat) or dangerous privileges like sudo access and shell interpreters. MCP server inventory: Automatically catalogs all configured Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, providing visibility into agentic AI deployments.

Automatically catalogs all configured Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, providing visibility into agentic AI deployments. Cloud AI visibility: Deep coverage of managed cloud AI services, including AWS Bedrock, Google Cloud Vertex AI, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

Validated AI attack path mapping

Hybrid attack path mapping: XM Cyber’s Attack Graph Analysis extends to in-application AI and MCP server exposures, enabling security teams to understand exactly how exposures in AI development and training resources can be chained together to compromise business-critical data. This capability cements XM Cyber’s standing as the only vendor that can validate complete attack paths traversing from internet-facing exposures to cloud AI models to on-premises databases and industrial systems, crossing hybrid environment boundaries that siloed tools cannot see.

XM Cyber’s Attack Graph Analysis extends to in-application AI and MCP server exposures, enabling security teams to understand exactly how exposures in AI development and training resources can be chained together to compromise business-critical data. This capability cements XM Cyber’s standing as the only vendor that can validate complete attack paths traversing from internet-facing exposures to cloud AI models to on-premises databases and industrial systems, crossing hybrid environment boundaries that siloed tools cannot see. Credential exposure detection: Scans MCP configurations, environment variables, and instruction files for hardcoded API keys and tokens that enable unauthorized access.

AI security governance and compliance

Regulatory alignment: Ensures AI deployments meet requirements from frameworks, including the EU AI Act and NIST AI Risk Management Framework.

Ensures AI deployments meet requirements from frameworks, including the EU AI Act and NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Configuration drift detection: Identifies unauthorized changes to AI server definitions between scans to maintain security posture.

Identifies unauthorized changes to AI server definitions between scans to maintain security posture. Continuous monitoring: Validates that AI infrastructure adheres to organizational security policies.

Enhancements driven by new research

Central to this launch is research conducted by the XM Cyber Research Team into the vulnerabilities and misconfigurations specific to cloud-based AI development services like AWS Bedrock, GCP Vertex, and Azure OpenAI. Our researchers have mapped the complex permissions and resource-based policies that, if left unmanaged, allow for unauthorized access to proprietary models and sensitive training data.

Leveraging this research, XM Cyber’s proprietary Attack Graph Analysis integrates AI exposures into its broader Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework. By surfacing validated attack paths across hybrid environments, the platform factors AI risks into business-driven prioritization and choke point remediation. This ensures organizations focus resources on the exposures that put critical assets at risk, remediating misconfigured AI before compromise.