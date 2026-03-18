Veracode Fix for SCA automates open-source vulnerability fixes

Veracode has unveiled Veracode Fix for Software Composition Analysis (SCA), an AI-powered solution to address software supply chain risk. The enhanced automated remediation engine, the next evolution of Veracode’s Fix solution, enables organizations to detect and remediate open-source vulnerabilities easily, before code reaches production. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing developer workflows, it delivers third-party updates and first-party code refactoring without breaking builds or disrupting development.

In 2025, software supply chain breaches accounted for 30% of external attacks. Meanwhile Veracode’s 2026 State of Software Security (SoSS) Report revealed 82% of organizations struggle with escalating security debt, largely due to open-source dependencies.

Veracode Fix for SCA addresses both challenges directly. Leveraging deep, contextual analysis, the solution delivers pull requests that are safe to merge, enabling autonomous fixing. Unlike traditional SCA solutions that often overwhelm developers with alerts and hinder productivity, Veracode Fix combines logic-driven AI with proprietary vulnerability intelligence, ensuring ready-to-merge fixes while eliminating the risk of AI “hallucinations.”

“AI is accelerating software development—but it’s also enabling an unprecedented explosion of supply chain risks,” said Tim Jarrett, Vice President of Product Management. “Visibility into these risks is no longer enough. Organizations need intelligent, automated solutions that not only find vulnerabilities but fix them with precision, giving development teams the confidence to innovate securely.”

Veracode Fix for SCA transforms the remediation process through several core capabilities:

Contextual analysis: Evaluates the interaction between third-party dependencies and first-party code, preventing breaking changes.

Evaluates the interaction between third-party dependencies and first-party code, preventing breaking changes. Multi-file, cohesive pull requests: Bundles all configuration files and source code modifications into a focused, easily reviewable update.

Bundles all configuration files and source code modifications into a focused, easily reviewable update. Curated AI engine: Grounds automated fixes in a proprietary, human-verified vulnerability database for accurate, trustworthy remediation.

Grounds automated fixes in a proprietary, human-verified vulnerability database for accurate, trustworthy remediation. Automated workflows: Delivers ready-to-merge code directly into the developer’s Git environment.

“By enabling development teams to upgrade to safe open-source libraries automatically while addressing breaking changes with a single, testable update, we move organizations from seeing risk to actively eliminating it, strengthening the security of their software supply chains,” Jarrett closed.