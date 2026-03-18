Virtue AI brings continuous stress testing to enterprise AI agents

Virtue AI has announced Agent ForgingGround with built-in Red-Teaming Agents, the first enterprise-scale testing ground designed to continuously evaluate and stress-test AI agents (including multi-agent systems) before, during, and after deployment.

As organizations adopt large-scale AI agents, many enterprises are unprepared to manage agent risk. AI agents can call tools, access sensitive data, and execute actions in real-time across enterprise databases, financial records, messaging platforms, CRMs, and more. Agents operate in dynamic, stateful environments where small prompt manipulations or unintentional misconfigurations can escalate into tool misuse, data exfiltration, or unauthorized transactions.

Without a controlled testing layer, vulnerabilities and zero-days can only be discovered after deployment, when the operational and reputational stakes are higher.

Agent ForgingGround addresses this challenge by replicating real-world operational complexity in a controlled environment, enabling organizations to simulate multi-step agent workflows, tool interactions, and cross-system behaviors. A new component of AgentSuite (Virtue AI’s end-to-end security, governance, and compliance platform for agentic AI) Agent ForgingGround, includes 50+ production-grade simulated enterprise environments such as Databricks, Gmail, Google Docs, PayPal, ServiceNow, and Atlassian.

Unlike other agent simulations which directly call existing MCP environments, the Virtue AI Agent ForgingGround generates environments from the ground up, making it the first and only high-fidelity agent simulator to evaluate and stress-test agents in their own controlled, flexible, digital worlds. These environments mirror their real-world counterparts in both user interfaces and agent interfaces, enabling realistic and transferable evaluation of agent behaviors and risks. By functioning as an independent oversight layer, Agent ForgingGround allows a built-in red-teaming agent to provide continuous red-teaming risk assessment across the full agent lifecycle, closing blind spots that internal testing alone cannot catch.

Agent ForgingGround deploys built-in Red-Teaming Agents that perform risk assessments and simulate multiple major AI attacks for agents and multi-agent systems. These attacks are powered by 1,000+ proprietary red-teaming algorithms, optimizing the attack strategies and injection points such as prompt injection, tool injection, environment manipulation, skill injection, and combinations therein.

Testing environments can also be configured to reproduce specific evaluation scenarios, with outcomes deterministically verified through environment states. This allows teams to reliably rerun agent trajectories for benchmarking, debugging, and regression testing.

Agent ForgingGround is compatible with the agentic frameworks enterprises are already using, including Google ADK, OpenAI Agents SDK, LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Microsoft Agent Studio, GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Cursor, Salesforce Agentforce, and more. This ensures that security testing integrates seamlessly into existing development and deployment workflows, without requiring teams to retool or rebuild.

“At Virtue AI, our goal is to give enterprises the confidence to securely deploy, expand, and accelerate autonomous systems,” said Bo Li, CEO of Virtue AI. “Our researchers and engineers actively study emerging agentic architectures, new attack techniques, and real-world deployment patterns so our platform stays ahead of evolving threats. Agent ForgingGround provides a critical validation layer that stress-tests agent behavior in realistic environments and uncovers vulnerabilities at scale.”

Introducing Agent ForgingGround: Continuous lifecycle testing for enterprise agents

Agent ForgingGround helps enterprises evaluate how autonomous agents and multi-agent systems behave in complex operational environments through several key capabilities: