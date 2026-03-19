Nagomi Security expands into agent-driven exposure elimination with Agentic Exposure Ops

Nagomi Security has announced the next evolution of its platform with Agentic Exposure Ops, expanding Nagomi from exposure visibility to agent-driven exposure elimination. Most exposure management programs generate findings faster than teams can validate what’s real, route fixes to the right owners, and re-check outcomes as environments change. Agentic Exposure Ops closes that execution loop so high-impact conditions get eliminated and stay closed over time.

That loop breaks in enterprises for a simple reason: the work is split across systems that don’t operate as one. Vulnerability data, control telemetry, and threat signals live in separate platforms with separate owners. Each offers insight. None is accountable for verified closure. Security teams become the connective tissue, stitching context together, chasing ownership across IT, cloud, identity, and engineering teams, and then repeating the same validation every time conditions shift.

Agentic Exposure Ops formalizes that missing operating layer. It works as a continuous discipline that correlates exposure across domains, routes remediation with ownership, and verifies closure holds over time. It runs a closed loop, detect, investigate, remediate and verify, and produces evidence at each step so progress is measured in actual outcomes. Security teams set the priorities and approvals; agents speed up validation and coordination.

“Findings don’t reduce risk. Fixes do.” said Emanuel Salmona, CEO of Nagomi Security. “But most programs stall between the two because the coordination work is entirely manual. Agentic Exposure Ops puts agents on that work so exposure moves from detected to resolved to verified without waiting on human handoffs.”

The launch meets increasing pressure on security leadership to adopt AI. In Nagomi’s 2025 CISO Pressure Index, 82% of CISOs say they are under pressure to reduce staff using AI, with 28% already operating under a formal mandate. At the same time, 58% reported incidents their tools should have prevented, and 44% cited executive expectations as their top source of stress. That’s what happens when visibility exists but closure doesn’t.

“We’ve spent years collecting exposure data, but it mostly lived in dashboards, requiring manual stitching. What stood out was how Nagomi turned that data into operational context for multiple teams. The platform’s agents investigated the exposure, assessed compensating controls, evaluated asset criticality, and surfaced a clear verdict with tickets routed to the right teams,” said Iain Paterson, CISO at WELL Health Technologies.

“The biggest shift for us was speed and alignment. Exposure is no longer a separate workflow from security operations. It’s becoming part of how we enrich detection, prioritize response, and verify that fixes actually hold. This isn’t another visibility tool. It’s helping us remediate exposure in a way that actually scales,” Paterson concluded.