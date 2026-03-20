AppViewX acquires Eos to extend identity security to AI agents and workloads

AppViewX has acquired Eos, an AI-native identity control plane for AI agents and autonomous workloads within the enterprise.

By combining AppViewX’s automated CLM and PKI with Eos’s agentic governance and privileged access control, the platform delivers an integrated solution for AI agent and machine identity security. The acquisition accelerates AppViewX’s evolution into an AI-native platform, positioning the company as a leader in securing machines, workloads, and AI agents in cloud and hybrid environments.

Additionally, Archit Lohokare, CEO of Eos, has been appointed CEO of AppViewX, succeeding Dino DiMarino, who has stepped down as the company’s CEO to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Lohokare brings more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity across identity security, data security, and endpoint security. Prior to founding Eos, Mr. Lohokare was the SVP and GM of the workforce and endpoint security business at CyberArk, where he was instrumental in creating CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform. His expertise in identity security will guide AppViewX through its next phase of platform expansion in the AI and quantum era.

“AI agents are increasingly acting with autonomy inside the enterprise, with privileged access to data, applications, infrastructure, and cloud environments,” said Archit Lohokare, CEO of AppViewX. “Identity is the control plane for this new era. As organizations rapidly deploy AI agents, they need a unified governance and risk layer that secures machines and AI agents with consistent visibility, policy, and enforcement. By combining AppViewX’s leadership in machine identity with Eos’s AI-native capabilities, we are building the next-generation platform enterprises need to innovate confidently and securely at AI scale.”

Additionally, Kashyap Ivaturi, CTO of Eos, will be joining AppViewX as CTO and Madhu Venkatarajan, current AppViewX CTO, will be assuming the role of Chief Engineering Officer and GM of India Operations, focusing on scaling engineering excellence, accelerating product delivery, and strengthening AppViewX’s India-based innovation and execution capabilities. Mr. Ivaturi has led large-scale global enterprise engineering organizations at CyberArk and ServiceNow and brings extensive experience building secure, scalable SaaS platforms for global enterprises. His leadership will accelerate AppViewX’s product innovation and AI-native roadmap.

“As organizations scale AI agents and autonomous workloads, the identity-driven attack surface expands dramatically,” said Ian Loring, Senior Managing Director & Executive Chair at Haveli Investments. “AppViewX has established leadership in machine identity management, and the addition of Eos accelerates its evolution into a unified platform that governs machines, AI workloads, and autonomous agents. We are confident that this combination, in addition to Archit’s and Kashyap’s leadership of the new company, will position AppViewX for long-term category leadership and durable growth.”

“AI agents are a new identity group, and their rapid proliferation creates new risks for the enterprise,” said John Barrow, CISO at JB Poindexter. “These agents often behave non-deterministically. To reduce risk, we must monitor, audit, and control their privileged access to sensitive data and systems and ensure their lifecycle is automated and governed. I’m excited to see AppViewX and Eos come together. Eos’s AI agent Identity Security platform combined with AppViewX’s Machine Identity Security platform positions AppViewX as the leader in Machine and AI Agent Identity Security.”

The acquisition of Eos adds to AppViewX’s growing market momentum and leadership recognition from both the IDC MarketScape for Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and KuppingerCole’s Non-Human Identity Management (NHIM) Leadership Compass.