ConductorOne unveils AI Access Management to accelerate secure, compliant AI adoption

ConductorOne has announced its AI Access Management product extension, a unified control plane for managing access to AI tools, agents, and MCP connections across the enterprise. The platform enables organizations to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining full visibility, policy enforcement, and compliance.

As AI tools proliferate across the enterprise, organizations face a critical challenge: 75% of knowledge workers use AI tools today, and 78% bring their own, creating massive shadow AI risk. Meanwhile, only 18% of employees know their company’s AI policy. The governed path to AI adoption has been so slow and complex that employees routinely bypass it, exposing enterprises to unmanaged risk.

ConductorOne addresses this challenge by making the governed path faster than the ungoverned one. End users can request and receive access to AI tools in under 60 seconds through self-service provisioning, while IT and security teams maintain complete visibility and policy control over every AI tool, agent, and MCP connection in the environment.

“Every company is transforming into an AI-native business,” said Alex Bovee, CEO of ConductorOne. “Boards are demanding AI adoption. CIOs and CISOs are left without the capabilities to drive it securely. ConductorOne closes that gap.”

Key capabilities of AI Access Management include: