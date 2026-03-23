AppGate delivers identity-based ZTNA for secure access across OT systems

AppGate has announced the launch of its Operational Technology (OT) ZTNA solution. Designed to secure industrial control systems, manufacturing plants, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure, the offering extends AppGate’s direct-routed ZTNA architecture into OT environments. It enables secure remote access without compromising performance or operational stability.

As IT and OT systems grow increasingly interconnected, remote access has become fundamental to industrial operations. This shift challenges legacy security models that were designed for isolated networks. VPN-based connectivity, which typically grants wide network access, can unintentionally expand risk by exposing more of the environment than necessary.

AppGate ZTNA addresses this challenge by shifting access control from the network to the identity layer, verifying users and enforcing policy before any connection is permitted. Systems are not openly exposed, and users are granted access only to the precise resources required to perform their work. By enabling direct, encrypted connections to authorized OT systems, AppGate ZTNA helps preserve the performance and operational stability industrial environments demand.

AppGate’s new OT offering provides several capabilities designed specifically for industrial operations:

Alignment with industrial security frameworks: Supports access control principles aligned with IEC 62443, NIST SP 800-82 and the latest NERC CIP-015-1 requirements, helping organizations enhance OT and bulk electric system cybersecurity while maintaining operational continuity.

Supports access control principles aligned with IEC 62443, NIST SP 800-82 and the latest NERC CIP-015-1 requirements, helping organizations enhance OT and bulk electric system cybersecurity while maintaining operational continuity. Cloaked infrastructure: Industrial assets remain invisible to unauthorized users through a default-deny posture, preventing exposure of internal IP addresses and services.

Industrial assets remain invisible to unauthorized users through a default-deny posture, preventing exposure of internal IP addresses and services. Direct-routed connectivity: Encrypted sessions are established directly between users and authorized resources, running fully on-premises to preserve air gaps and avoid centralized cloud backhaul that can introduce latency or impact availability.

Encrypted sessions are established directly between users and authorized resources, running fully on-premises to preserve air gaps and avoid centralized cloud backhaul that can introduce latency or impact availability. Secure third-party access control: Granular policies enable just-in-time access to designated systems for contractors and vendors.

“In highly regulated industries, remote access must be immediate and tightly controlled, without breaking the air gap or relying on shared cloud infrastructure,” said Nitin Pillai, CTO at AppGate. “Building on our experience with enterprise-scale deployments in defense and critical infrastructure, AppGate is the first to deliver native, on-prem, direct-routed secure access to production environments, bridging IT and OT security while prioritizing performance and reliability.”

As remote connectivity becomes embedded in industrial operations, unmanaged access represents a material business risk. AppGate ZTNA for OT provides an identity-centric, direct-routed approach that reduces the attack surface, strengthens oversight, and protects mission-critical systems. It is a deliberate step forward in securing the infrastructure that drives industrial performance and business continuity.