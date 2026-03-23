Booz Allen’s Vellox brings AI vs. AI defense to protect critical infrastructure and national security

Booz Allen Hamilton’s new Vellox suite showcases how AI-native cyber defense can counter growing threats to U.S. national security and critical infrastructure.

The company’s new threat report, When Cyberattacks Happen at AI Speed, shows that AI is widening the gap between the speed of cyberattacks and time to respond. In 2025, the average breakout time from initial access to ability to move into other systems “dropped to under 30 minutes, with the fastest cases measured in seconds,” according to the report. Compromising the enterprise boundary, a process that once took weeks or months, can take as little as a few minutes.

This paradigm shift requires an agentic-powered approach to cybersecurity. Booz Allen’s AI-native suite of cyber products, Vellox, is built to fight AI with AI. Designed to work within existing technology stacks, Vellox products outpace attackers by pairing machine-speed automation with models trained by elite cyber operators.

The Vellox product suite includes:

Vellox Reverser (generally available): Malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence to automate exhaustive analysis of complex and evasive threats, producing actionable defensive recommendations in minutes

Malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence to automate exhaustive analysis of complex and evasive threats, producing actionable defensive recommendations in minutes Vellox Ranger (limited preview): Detection engineering that autonomously maps customer environments to surface and block adversary activity, reducing adversary dwell time and cutting false positives

Detection engineering that autonomously maps customer environments to surface and block adversary activity, reducing adversary dwell time and cutting false positives Vellox Striker (limited preview): Emulates the AI-powered adversary to assess critical security gaps and train customer models to detect sophisticated threats

Emulates the AI-powered adversary to assess critical security gaps and train customer models to detect sophisticated threats Vellox Navigator (launching soon): Continuous monitoring, controls assessment, and risk mitigation to autonomously interpret and control enterprise compliance in real time

Continuous monitoring, controls assessment, and risk mitigation to autonomously interpret and control enterprise compliance in real time Vellox Responder (launching soon): Autonomous security remediation to identify, contain, and remediate threats across cloud, infrastructure, and application layers prior to detection

“Cybersecurity has become a race against time. Adversaries are operating at machine speed, and defending against them requires systems built for that reality,” said Brad Medairy, EVP and leader of Booz Allen’s national cyber business. “Booz Allen is closing the speed gap between AI-powered threats and traditional cyber defenses with AI-native technology shaped by decades of cyber warfare tradecraft.”

The Vellox product suite is fueled by more than 30 years of technology, tradecraft, and adversarial insights. Booz Allen’s cyber operators are engaged at the center of nearly all major commercial and federal cyber missions, enabling singular insight when developing and deploying military-grade offensive and defensive products for U.S. federal, defense, and intelligence customers as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies.

“Booz Allen’s cyber operators train models on real adversary behaviors, enabling defenders to predict, detect, and respond to advanced threats with extraordinary velocity and precision,” said Andrew Turner, EVP and head of Booz Allen’s global commercial cyber business. “We didn’t just study the Al-powered adversary—we built it, to defeat it.”