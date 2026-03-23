ESET introduces Cloud Workload Protection, bringing XDR visibility to cloud environments

ESET has launched ESET Cloud Workload Protection as part of a comprehensive update for its ESET PROTECT Platform. The new module extends security beyond endpoints and servers to cover cloud workloads, enriching telemetry for detection and response while unifying security management across endpoint and cloud environments.

“Many businesses, especially those in the midmarket, as well as MSPs, have been steadily adopting cloud features such as virtual machines to enhance their productivity,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP at ESET. “About 80% of organizations regard the public cloud as crucial for their digital business initiatives. With ESET Cloud Workload Protection, we have reduced the attack surface for customers by extending our protection to virtual machines running in AWS, Azure, and GCP environments.”

ESET’s Cloud Workload Protection module protects virtual machines in public cloud environments, ingesting cloud VM data into the ESET PROTECT XDR Platform to gain extended visibility. While competitors often offer cloud workload protection as a stand-alone offering, ESET includes it at no additional cost for ESET PROTECT customers (except ESET PROTECT Entry).

With the average cost of a public cloud data breach amounting to a striking $5.17 million per incident, the highest among all environments, this new module cuts complexity with AI-driven automation and gives customers a set of tools to respond to threats at every stage of an attack. Known for being lightweight, the module helps IT managers to validate their controls and generate audit evidence for regulatory frameworks such as NIST, CIS, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and others.

Additional improvements to ESET PROTECT include: