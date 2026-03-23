Rubrik SAGE enables semantic governance for enterprise AI agents at scale

Rubrik has unveiled its Semantic AI Governance Engine (SAGE), designed to secure and control autonomous agents in real time. SAGE powers Rubrik Agent Cloud, replacing static, manual oversight with intent-driven governance to safely scale the enterprise AI workforce while maintaining full control over agent behavior.

Enterprise AI deployment is stalling at a governance bottleneck, as legacy systems rely on deterministic rules that cannot comprehend natural language nor adapt to dynamic and unforeseen actions taken by agents. Rubrik SAGE solves the bottleneck by using Rubrik’s custom Small Language Model (SLM) to interpret the semantic meaning of policies, providing a real-time command center for agentic operations.

“SAGE marks a pivotal moment in AI security as we shift the focus from if agents can be deployed to how they can be governed at scale,” said Devvret Rishi, General Manager AI, Rubrik. “With SAGE, we can move beyond simple monitoring to a future where AI helps us govern AI agents. Now, we give CISOs the guardrails they need to let their AI agents run at full speed without compromising the security and integrity of the enterprise.”

AI powers Rubrik Agent Cloud

SAGE evolves AI security from reactive monitoring to active, semantic enforcement. By understanding the intent behind a policy, rather than just searching for keywords, SAGE ensures agents operate within safe boundaries without stifling their ability to solve complex tasks.

Key innovations within SAGE include: