Zero Networks Kubernetes Access Matrix exposes hidden access paths and blast radius

Zero Networks has announced the Kubernetes Access Matrix, a real time visual map that exposes every allowed and denied rule inside Kubernetes clusters. The new capability enables security and DevOps teams to see, understand, and control Kubernetes access at scale, closing “understanding what is going on inside K8s” gaps that leave organizations exposed to lateral movement and operational risk.

In most IT environments, security and infrastructure teams control what can talk to what. In Kubernetes, that responsibility often shifts to DevOps teams and developers, creating an inherent governance gap. Network policies can be introduced through multiple paths, directly in the cluster or through CI/CD pipelines, making it hard for security teams to understand what is actually enforced and what the resulting blast radius looks like.

As clusters expand, namespaces multiply, and labels proliferate, policies become fragmented and harder to manage. The result is a familiar set of questions: What can talk to what? Where are we unintentionally allowing broad access? What is the real blast radius if something is compromised? If those answers are not clear, control is only assumed, not real.

The Kubernetes Access Matrix transforms complex Kubernetes Network Policies into a single, intuitive matrix view that shows what can talk to what across namespaces, applications, and workloads. By translating policy logic into clear visual outcomes, it creates a shared source of truth for both security and DevOps teams.

“Kubernetes doesn’t fail security teams because it is inherently insecure,” said Benny Lakunishok, CEO at Zero Networks. “It fails because access becomes opaque at scale. When you cannot clearly see what can talk to what, you cannot control blast radius. The Kubernetes Access Matrix makes every connection visible and understandable in seconds, so organizations can reduce risk before an attacker exploits it. Built for InfoSec, SecOps, NetOps, and DevSecOps, it bridges the communication gap between groups to turn fragmented oversight into shared accountability.”

The result is a widening gap between rapid Kubernetes adoption and the ability to manage it safely, where attackers move in minutes while enterprises are still building operational maturity. “Bad actors are quick to probe fresh deployments. AKS clusters face their first attack attempt within 18 minutes, while EKS clusters are targeted within 28 minutes of creation,” noted in Wiz’s Kubernetes Security Report: 2025.

At the same time, in the report, A CTO’s Guide to Containers and Kubernetes: Top 10 FAQs, (May 2025) Gartner explained, “Kubernetes has become a popular platform for building cloud-native applications, but the key constraints are a lack of adequate skills and mature DevOps practices to operationalize and succeed with large-scale production deployments.”

To close this gap, organizations need visibility that matches the speed of modern threats. The Access Matrix provides a real time understanding of how far an attacker could move once inside a cluster, exposing implicit trust relationships and over-permissive access paths before they are exploited. Instead of relying solely on detection after compromise, teams can proactively reduce blast radius, protect critical services, and maintain uptime even during a security event. This shifts Kubernetes security from reactive response to proactive resilience, aligning operational maturity with the reality of near-instant attack attempts.

Upon onboarding, the Access Matrix automatically discovers existing Kubernetes Network Policies with no manual configuration required. Within minutes, teams can visualize namespace to namespace, application to application, workload to workload, and egress access. Color coded indicators clearly distinguish full access, partial access, explicit deny, and areas with no defined policy. Users can drill into any connection to view the exact policies, labels, workloads, and ports governing that flow.

More than a visualization tool, the Kubernetes Access Matrix becomes the foundation for enforceable guardrails across clusters. Security teams can define boundaries and validate them directly in the matrix, while DevOps teams maintain flexibility within approved limits. Policy changes can be validated before deployment, preventing risky access paths from reaching production.