Zluri addresses expanding identity attack surface across SaaS, cloud, and AI

Enterprise identity is undergoing a fundamental shift. Employees are no longer the only identities operating inside organizations. Service accounts, machine identities, application integrations, and AI agents now interact with enterprise systems at scale, accelerating the growth of non-human identities and expanding the identity attack surface across SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and on-premises systems.

To address this shift, Zluri expanded its platform to deliver the Zluri Identity Security Platform, helping enterprises discover, govern, and monitor identities across the identity ecosystem.

Most identity governance tools were built for a time when employees were the primary identities. As organizations adopt SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven automation, security teams struggle to understand identity interactions, access, and risk.

“Automation, AI agents, and service accounts are rapidly expanding the number of non-human identities in the enterprise, yet many organizations lack the visibility and governance needed to control them,” said Ritish Reddy, CEO of Zluri. “Zluri gives security teams a unified way to understand, govern, and monitor identities across their environment.”

With the Zluri Identity Security Platform, security and IT teams can:

Discover every identity across SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise systems, including employees, service accounts, and AI agents.

across SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise systems, including employees, service accounts, and AI agents. Govern access using automated joiner, mover, and leaver workflows, access policies, and segregation of duties controls.

using automated joiner, mover, and leaver workflows, access policies, and segregation of duties controls. Monitor identity risk by analyzing privileges, identity relationships, and access patterns to detect and remediate risky access.

These capabilities are powered by Zluri’s Identity Risk Intelligence System, which correlates identity signals to identify risk and prioritize remediation.