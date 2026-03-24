RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment delivers full-stack identity for high-risk environments

RSA has unveiled RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment, a high-assurance identity solution built for organizations requiring continuous availability, data sovereignty, and resilience against advanced threats.

RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment is the next evolution in RSA ID Plus, the identity and access management (IAM) security platform featuring complete multi-factor authentication (MFA), SSO, and access capabilities.

RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment features a new “deploy anywhere” capability that allows government agencies, financial services, critical infrastructure, and healthcare organizations to modernize their identity infrastructure while still maintaining the highest standards in security, availability, and regulatory compliance.

RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment’s deploy anywhere capability allows organizations to deploy full stack identity capabilities wherever they choose, including private cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped configurations. This capability allows government agencies, financial services, critical infrastructure, and healthcare organizations to modernize their identity infrastructure while still maintaining the highest standards in security, availability, and regulatory compliance.

“RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment is a direct response to the intensifying regulatory landscape, operational realities, and emerging threats that our customers face,” said RSA CEO Greg Nelson. “We built this solution for high-assurance organizations where failure is not an option and where compromise is a non-starter. RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment ensures that government agencies, financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure maintain the highest standards for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and security integrity.”

“In a threat landscape where standing still is its own vulnerability, RSA is raising the bar,” said RSA Federal and Strategic President Kevin Orr. “RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment is the first and only full stack identity solution that enables government agencies, financial services, critical infrastructure, and healthcare organizations to modernize their identity infrastructure while meeting regulatory requirements and supporting operational complexity—without ever compromising on security or availability.”

RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment surpasses compliance requirements and is engineered to secure the organizations with the most to lose. The solution is aligned with Executive Order 14028, OMB M-22-09, OMB M2-24-14, NIS2, DORA, and global cybersecurity and data sovereignty mandates. Whether deployed in private cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped configurations, ID Plus Sovereign Deployment puts organizations in control, defending sensitive data against the persistent and well-funded adversaries, even when connectivity fails. The solution delivers: