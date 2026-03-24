SecurityScorecard automates third-party risk management with TITAN AI

SecurityScorecard has introduced TITAN AI to automate third-party risk management, replacing manual processes with continuous, AI-driven intelligence.

TITAN AI is built on top of SecurityScorecard’s Ratings and TPRM platform with AI-driven technology and enhanced threat intelligence, delivering a powerful solution built for the demands of today’s risk landscape.

With TITAN AI, organizations will be able to automate the majority of the work traditionally required to manage vendor risk. TPRM, security, and risk teams will reclaim hours previously spent chasing vendors, managing spreadsheets, and manually reviewing assessments. By reducing manual effort by up to 95%, teams will scale their TPRM programs without hiring additional staff or increasing budget.

Organizations leveraging TITAN AI will identify and address third-party risk faster and more consistently. By continuously identifying exposures and enabling earlier remediation before incidents occur, TITAN AI will help customers achieve up to 75% fewer supply-chain breaches. At the same time, a 9x higher vendor engagement will allow vendors to respond more quickly and resolve issues before they escalate.

Because TITAN AI provides 99.9% accurate risk attribution with a near-zero refute rate, both internal teams and external vendors trust the findings. This gives security leaders the confidence to act quickly, strengthen compliance posture, and provide boards with clearer visibility into the organization’s cyber resilience.

The result isn’t just another tool; it fundamentally transforms traditional TPRM programs, providing teams a more scalable, resilient way to operate.

At the center is an operational clearinghouse that connects enterprises and vendors through a shared operational layer for third-party risk management, enabling both sides of the ecosystem to collaborate on risk detection, assessment, and remediation in real time.

This shared infrastructure enables organizations to move beyond passive monitoring to managing, detecting, and responding. Organizations will have incident workflows that allow enterprises and vendors to coordinate the moment critical exposures are discovered.

“We pioneered cybersecurity ratings to give organizations a clear, measurable way to understand and improve their cyber hygiene,” said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO of SecurityScorecard. “Today, we’re still redefining what’s possible. Many teams still spend too much time stuck in manual, compliance-driven processes that don’t actually reduce risk. TITAN AI is our answer to that problem.”

Introducing TITAN AI: Continuous, AI-accelerated, predictive defense

Security teams are drowning in unanswered questionnaires and disconnected data that doesn’t give them the picture of risk or translate into action. Even when risks are identified, remediation is slow and manual. Boards and regulators demand proof of risk reduction, yet existing tools offer insights without guarantees.

TITAN AI is organized into three offerings that take organizations from foundational visibility to active, threat-informed defense:

TITAN Watch — Continuous visibility. Security teams gain a comprehensive, continuous understanding of their third-party risk landscape — who their vendors are, what they look like from the outside, and where the most critical exposures exist.

Security teams gain a comprehensive, continuous understanding of their third-party risk landscape — who their vendors are, what they look like from the outside, and where the most critical exposures exist. TITAN Assess — Intelligent automation. Teams reduce manual work by over 90% through AI-driven questionnaire automation, risk prioritization, and streamlined vendor workflows. With AI-accelerated workflows and AI agents, teams can conduct faster, more accurate assessments at scale.

Teams reduce manual work by over 90% through AI-driven questionnaire automation, risk prioritization, and streamlined vendor workflows. With AI-accelerated workflows and AI agents, teams can conduct faster, more accurate assessments at scale. TITAN Secure — Threat-informed remediation. By integrating real-time threat intelligence into risk triage and automating response workflows, organizations move beyond passive monitoring to continuous threat prevention. Security teams not only detect risk earlier, but also collaborate with suppliers to fix it — closing the loop between identifying risk and reducing it.

The Supply Chain Resilience Journey

Alongside TITAN AI, SecurityScorecard is introducing the Supply Chain Resilience Journey, a customer maturity model designed to help organizations understand exactly where their TPRM program stands today and how to advance it. The journey maps four progressive stages: Basic Diligence, Periodic TPRM, Continuous TPRM, and Threat-Informed TPRM.

Rather than prescribing a one-size-fits-all approach, SecurityScorecard meets customers exactly where they are, then provides AI-accelerated workflows, continuous intelligence, and expert services to help them evolve at their own pace. Whether an organization is still relying on spreadsheets or already running a mature continuous monitoring program, TITAN AI is designed to amplify what security teams have already built.