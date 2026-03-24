Tuskira replaces centralized detection model with real-time, distributed approach

Tuskira has released its Federated Detection Engine, a new capability within its Agentic SecOps platform that enables real-time threat detection across cloud, identity, endpoint, network, SaaS, infrastructure, and legacy SIEM environments, without relying on centralized logging.

Detection engineering still depends on centralized log architectures and manual rule authoring. That model is expensive to scale, slow to adapt, and increasingly misaligned with how modern attacks move across distributed environments. Tuskira takes a different approach by bringing detection logic to where relevant data already lives. This new capability significantly reduces dependencies on traditional SIEM, log data pipeline platforms and human-operated detection rule management.

“Every second we delay, adversaries are using AI to accelerate their attacks,” said Piyush Sharma, CEO of Tuskira. “Our triage automation is worthless if detection can’t keep pace, and right now, it can’t. The most critical layer of our SOC remains manual and legacy-dependent. This isn’t a future problem. It’s happening now, and the window to act is closing. Tuskira removes the cost and aggregation constraints as detections happen where the data lives, signals are correlated through shared context, and AI triage continuously separates real threats from noise.”

Federated Detection engine connects to four core platform functions across Tuskira’s Agentic SecOps platform:

Detection at the source: Generate detections directly across distributed data sources, reducing centralized log costs and preserving access to critical signals.

Generate detections directly across distributed data sources, reducing centralized log costs and preserving access to critical signals. Security context graph: Correlate identities, assets, and attacker activity into a unified threat model to uncover APT activity and breach paths across the environment.

Correlate identities, assets, and attacker activity into a unified threat model to uncover APT activity and breach paths across the environment. Autonomous triage and investigation: Continuously validate detections, reduce false positives, and prioritize what represents real breach risk so analysts can focus on credible threats.

Continuously validate detections, reduce false positives, and prioritize what represents real breach risk so analysts can focus on credible threats. Response through the existing stack: Translate validated findings into targeted containment actions and drive them through the tools and controls customers already use.

“Tuskira changed how our SOC operates,” said a CCISO at a global industrial enterprise. “Detections are no longer static, and our analysts spend less time chasing noise and more time focused on real threats. We also started seeing value quickly, without waiting months for a large-scale data migration or pipeline re-engineering.”