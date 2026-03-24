Zenity advances context-aware security for AI agents

Zenity has unveiled continuous, contextual security for AI agents, a new approach that transforms how enterprise AI systems are secured and sets the foundation for Guardian Agents.

According to Gartner, “Guardian Agents represent the next evolution in AI governance, shifting from passive monitoring to active, real-time protection of AI systems.” Zenity’s continuous, contextual security delivers the foundational capabilities required to enable this shift.

AI agent risk doesn’t emerge in a single moment. It develops over time across configuration changes, runtime behavior, long-horizon tasks and interactions between agents, users and enterprise systems. Their behavior and exposure can shift in real time as agents rewrite instructions, update memory, and dynamically alter execution. Yet most security approaches, across legacy and startup solutions, still rely on snapshot posture scans and stateless prompt analysis, missing attacks that unfold across multiple interactions and leave teams with a view of risk that is outdated the moment it’s captured.

“Enterprise AI security is breaking under the current model. Agents don’t just execute, they reason, take action and evolve. As they do, risk evolves with them, continuously across every interaction and trigger,” said Ben Kliger, CEO of Zenity. “This release sets a new standard for securing agent-driven systems. Zenity is the first platform to unify posture, runtime behavior, and threat signals into a real-time view of risk. This is the architecture required to secure AI agents at scale, and we’ve built it.”

Zenity’s continuous, contextual security closes these gaps and lays the groundwork for Guardian Agents, enabling security teams to identify, prioritize and respond to AI risk as it evolves across the enterprise. With Zenity, teams are empowered to:

Detect evolving threats with agent context in mind with the stateful threat engine that analyzes full interaction chains in real time, across users, agents and sessions. This includes multi-step prompt injection, gradual data exfiltration and tool misuse that would otherwise appear benign.

with the stateful threat engine that analyzes full interaction chains in real time, across users, agents and sessions. This includes multi-step prompt injection, gradual data exfiltration and tool misuse that would otherwise appear benign. Maintain real-time exposure visibility by replacing periodic posture scans with real-time, event-driven ingestion that reflects configuration, permission, MCP, and connector changes as they occur, ensuring security teams operate on current risk.

by replacing periodic posture scans with real-time, event-driven ingestion that reflects configuration, permission, MCP, and connector changes as they occur, ensuring security teams operate on current risk. Prioritize what matters most with Issues Correlation Agent, connecting posture, runtime activity, and environmental signals into unified risk objects and allowing teams to identify where exposure and active behavior intersect.

By bringing together real-time exposure visibility, stateful runtime detection and contextual risk correlation into a unified model, Zenity moves beyond fragmented monitoring toward intelligent, adaptive security that understands how risk develops and evolves.