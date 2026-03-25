Akamai Brand Guardian detects and removes AI-driven brand impersonation

Akamai has introduced Akamai Brand Guardian, an evolution of Brand Protector that uses AI to identify and manage brand impersonation at scale.

Scammers are exploiting the widespread availability of generative AI to deploy sophisticated fake websites and digital identities in seconds, making it nearly impossible for businesses to keep pace using manual discovery methods. For companies in sectors like financial services, retail, and healthcare, these fraudulent sites threaten digital integrity, which often leads to lost revenue and damaged customer relationships.

Akamai Brand Guardian addresses this challenge by replacing reactive responses with continuous, AI-powered monitoring and risk-based enforcement. This approach helps shield organizations from the velocity of modern brand abuse with automated takedowns that are performed with 99.99% accuracy.

“Automation has fundamentally changed how scammers operate, turning detecting fake sights into a high-stakes game of Whac-A-Mole for security teams,” said Sean Lyons, SVP and GM of Application and Infrastructure Security at Akamai. “Akamai Brand Guardian provides security and legal teams with the visibility they need to stay ahead of these threats. By using AI to monitor the internet, we help our customers identify and remove fraudulent content much faster than was previously possible.”

Akamai Brand Guardian uses the company’s extensive visibility into global internet traffic to find and assess threats. By integrating brand protection capabilities into the broader security workflow, Akamai helps organizations:

Detect threats automatically: AI-driven monitoring scans the internet for fraudulent assets and look-alike domains, identifying them before customers can report them.

AI-driven monitoring scans the internet for fraudulent assets and look-alike domains, identifying them before customers can report them. Prioritize high-value risks: The solution uses real-time data to highlight which threats pose the most significant risk to the business, allowing teams to focus their efforts on the most impactful attacks.

The solution uses real-time data to highlight which threats pose the most significant risk to the business, allowing teams to focus their efforts on the most impactful attacks. Accelerate response times: Automated workflows help teams investigate and automatically take down fraudulent sites quickly, accelerating response times to match the pace at which scammers generate them.

Automated workflows help teams investigate and automatically take down fraudulent sites quickly, accelerating response times to match the pace at which scammers generate them. Build a more complete defense: Integrating brand abuse data with broader security insights gives companies a clearer, more comprehensive picture of their overall digital risks.

Brand Guardian uses refined AI models to ensure that the alerts received by security teams are accurate, actionable, and focused on protecting the customer experience.