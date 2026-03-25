Codenotary introduces AgentX for autonomous Linux infrastructure security

Codenotary has announced the availability of AgentX, an autonomous platform designed to manage, secure, and protect large-scale Linux infrastructure in the cloud or on-premises through coordinated networks of AI agents.

AgentX introduces a new approach to infrastructure operations by allowing distributed AI agents to collaborate, automating security enforcement, operational tasks, and lifecycle management while maintaining full permissions control and governance for administrators. AgentX continuously reviews configurations, user roles, and security controls across servers, clusters, and containers. It is built with zero-trust and ensures every automated action is verified, logged, and compliant. AgentX’s patent-pending roll-back technology allows administrators to roll back any AI-initiated remediation at any time.

Enterprises face growing operational pressure with infrastructure and operations teams being asked to manage increasingly complex environments with fewer resources. The AgentX platform predicts potential failures, applies verified updates, and documents every action, turning routine maintenance into a fully auditable, closed-loop process.

Agentic AI is emerging as a defining shift in enterprise infrastructure. Gartner identifies multi-agent systems and AI security platforms among the top strategic technology trends shaping enterprise IT, highlighting the shift toward autonomous AI operations and the need for new security controls around agentic systems and AI applications.

“Today, administrators are being asked to manage server fleets at a scale that simply wasn’t possible a decade ago,” said Moshe Bar, CEO of Codenotary. “With AgentX, we’re going beyond traditional tooling to deliver a coordinated network of autonomous agents that actively protect Linux environments and software code while empowering administrators to stay in control. This isn’t about replacing people — it’s about giving Linux professionals the leverage they need to operate at the scale that is required today.”

AgentX leverages collaborative AI agents that analyze infrastructure state, enforce policies, and can perform remediation actions in real time. It exposes infrastructure operations through specialized agents, enabling the AI to safely execute commands, analyze security, and automate operations within security policies.

Key capabilities include:

Autonomous multi-agent security operations across Linux servers and instances;

Policy-driven governance that ensures administrators retain full control and auditability;

Continuous system protection spanning hybrid cloud and on-premise deployments.

AgentX is available in modules with the Base AgentX delivering CLI, trained agents, a rich collection of agent skills and tools, API integrations, plus the following extensions: