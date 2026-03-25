DigiCert Document Trust Manager enhancements improve document security and compliance

DigiCert has announced enhancements to its Document Trust Manager solution to help organisations combat rising document fraud, simplify global compliance, and strengthen trust in digital transactions in the age of AI. Unlike traditional signing tools that require separate regional or departmental infrastructure to meet standards such as AATL and eIDAS, Document Trust Manager centralises signing assurance management in a single solution.



The surge in generative AI and digital transformation has dramatically increased the volume and vulnerability of digital documents. Enterprise adoption of eSignatures has grown by 400% since 2019 while global fraud, phishing, and identity misuse incidents have risen sharply. High-profile cases involving fraudulent invoices and manipulated documents underscore the urgent need for stronger document integrity and verified signer identity.



“AI is making document fraud faster, cheaper, and harder to detect,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “Organisations can’t rely on visual trust anymore. They need cryptographic proof of who signed a document and that it hasn’t been altered. That’s what Document Trust Manager delivers at scale.”



DigiCert Document Trust Manager consolidates signing key management and signing workflows into a single secure platform, eliminating fragmented processes across business units, countries, and regulatory environments. The latest enhancements include:

Unified workflow & centralised visibility: Enterprise-wide monitoring of signing activity through a single view. Managers and auditors can now track who signed what and when, and also see any potential unauthorised document signing activity.

Enterprise-wide monitoring of signing activity through a single view. Managers and auditors can now track who signed what and when, and also see any potential unauthorised document signing activity. Secure certificate and private key repository: Centralised, protected storage for document signing certificates and private keys, eliminating reliance on physical USB tokens and reducing risk of loss or misuse. In line with security best practices, MFA is required to log on and sign documents.

Centralised, protected storage for document signing certificates and private keys, eliminating reliance on physical USB tokens and reducing risk of loss or misuse. In line with security best practices, MFA is required to log on and sign documents. Pre-integrated signing: Seamless integration with DocuSign, Adobe Sign, Adobe Acrobat, and desktop signing tools, enabling organisations to maintain existing processes while upgrading security.

Seamless integration with DocuSign, Adobe Sign, Adobe Acrobat, and desktop signing tools, enabling organisations to maintain existing processes while upgrading security. Online counter signing: DigiCert Secure Sign offers users the ability to counter sign with multiple orders in the signing process without using external signing flow.

In highly regulated markets, particularly across EMEA, evolving digital identity and electronic signing requirements are increasing the need for centralised, auditable signing controls. At the same time, the rise of AI-generated content is driving demand for stronger verification of document origin, signer identity, and content integrity. DigiCert Document Trust Manager helps organisations address these challenges by enabling:

Verify signer identity with web-based and mobile capabilities for secure, remote authentication.

Meet global regulatory requirements with support for PKI-backed signatures under eIDAS2, ZertES, and AATL.

Centralise and monitor signing activity across the enterprise through a single, unified solution.

Ensure document integrity and authenticity with PKI-backed digital signatures and strong identity verification, including biometric and ID-based proofing.

Enable secure, compliant workflows for remote and hybrid work environments.

“Enterprises are under pressure to demonstrate both compliance and authenticity,” said Ozgun Pelit, Senior Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Centralised management of PKI-backed document signing provides stronger assurance than legacy, siloed approaches.”